709 WESTBOURNE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning architectural home in almost 2,200sf with loft-like features, soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and large windows. This beautiful property is the back unit of two homes on a lot and has lots of modern touches with sleek mix of stone and wooden floors. The open Kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The living room is flanked by a huge side patio and boasts over-sized windows and walls for art. The Master Suite is massive with a resort-style bath, featuring a spa tub, separate shower and built out walk-in closet. A loft office, in unit laundry and 3-car parking are just a few of the other details making this lease offering so special. Perfectly located in the heart of West Hollywood, it is just a few blocks from some of the city's best cafes, restaurants and retail stores.