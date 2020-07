Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bike storage internet access parking 24hr maintenance car charging carport hot tub package receiving smoke-free community

Avalon West Hollywood, located in WeHo, offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and townhomes that feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, spacious closets, and in-home washer and dryer. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, rooftop terrace, bike storage, indoor/outdoor clubroom, swimming pool, and WiFi in common areas. Avalon West Hollywood is a pet friendly community conveniently located near on-site retail, grocery (Trader Joe’s) and restaurants.