/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
194 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Hollywood
13 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,450
1657 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1215 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9243 Doheny Rd
9243 Doheny Road, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9243 Doheny Rd in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1027 N Martel Avenue
1027 North Martel Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1278 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in prime West Hollywood location. Spacious living room with wood beams and cozy brick fireplace. New paint, floors, and recessed lighting throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
503 NORWICH DR
503 Norwich Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
798 sqft
Cozy private oasis just a stone's throw away from some of West Hollywood's most popular and exquisite shopping, dining and nightlife experiences.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
912 N SAN VICENTE
912 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,695
1860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 912 N SAN VICENTE in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1128 N Ogden Dr
1128 North Ogden Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2054 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1128 N Ogden Dr in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated February 21 at 04:02am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8715 BONNER Drive
8715 Bonner Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1525 sqft
This stylish partially furnished country home is situated behind gates and tall hedges for ultimate privacy in one of the most desired areas of West Hollywood.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Hollywood
172 Units Available
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,090
1570 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
417 N Stanley Ave
417 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1700 sqft
UPDATED 3 Bed / 2 Bath UPPER DUPLEX near the GROVE - Property Id: 297930 UPPER LEVEL DUPLEX Light, bright, refreshed and UPDATED 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a 4th BONUS ROOM that could be used as an office or breakfast room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
132 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
132 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1741 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in L.A.
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1155 North Orange Drive
1155 N Orange Dr, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Ultra Modern + Massive Chef Kitchen 3 Story Rear Penthouse with 2 Dual Master Bedrooms, tall ceilings, tons of natural light, large windows, and views of Hollywood Hills and WeHo. Recessed Lighting and Brand New Plank Flooring throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1002 N Hudson Ave 2
1002 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,650
2384 sqft
Modern 5-Unit Single Family Residence - Property Id: 155409 An amazing New bright and light modern 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms townhomes about 2400 sqft located in the heart of Hollywood, a true California luxurious living space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
1427 Bluebird Avenue
1427 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Your Nest in the Bird Streets - Mediterranean luxury above Sunset Strip - Live in this romantic Euro-Italian hillside villa perched in the Bird Streets quarter above Sunset Strip.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
1337 N Fuller Ave
1337 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,999
3381 sqft
Step inside this ultra-modern fully furnished 5 story house steps from Sunset Blvd with over 1,000 sqft of pro-grade turf outdoor living space just installed! No expense was spared in this boutique development with state of the art home automation.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2250 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
454 S Holt Avenue
454 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Welcome to this gorgeous modern home in one of the best locations LA has to offer, close to the Beverly Center, world famous shopping and restaurants.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1217 N Mansfield
1217 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 N Mansfield in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
8666 Hollywood Boulevard
8666 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8666 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
744 N ALTA VISTA
744 North Alta Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1282 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 744 N ALTA VISTA in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
8284 HOLLYWOOD
8284 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,980
1366 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8284 HOLLYWOOD in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
417 N Orlando Avenue
417 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Exceptional design!! Two story modern home. Great central location, close to many major attractions, such as the Grove, Beverly Center, Farmers Market and high end boutiques on Melrose. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
849 N Vista
849 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1534 sqft
Charming designer house/duplex on tree lined street. The 6,239 sqft lot currently holds a 2 bedroom, 2 bath main house and a 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house, plus detached finished garage suitable for a studio space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
434 N Gardner Street 1/2
434 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA
Beautiful home that has been re-imagined with one-of-a-kind in mind, seeking tenants who will enjoy and return the love and care that has gone into making this home truly a MAGICAL place to live.
Similar Pages
West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Hollywood 3 BedroomsWest Hollywood Accessible ApartmentsWest Hollywood Apartments with Balcony
West Hollywood Apartments with GarageWest Hollywood Apartments with GymWest Hollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Hollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA