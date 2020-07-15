/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
128 Studio Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Mid-City West
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,325
579 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! A UNIQUE TAKE ON LUXURY LIVING IN WEST HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE LIFE AT ANGELENE Sweeping views. Incredible amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
West Hollywood
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,684
708 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,239
625 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
$
156 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated October 17 at 09:55 PM
Contact for Availability
West Hollywood
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Hollywood
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,620
639 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
18 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,816
491 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
281 Units Available
Hollywood
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,135
612 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
684 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
$
4 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
560 sqft
Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
5 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,645
764 sqft
This unique apartment must be seen to be appreciated. New stove and dishwasher, new wood floors. Granite counters, private balconies, and patios. Spacious closet. Cozy Gas Fireplace and Central Air/Heating. Ceiling Fan.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:21 AM
8 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
360 sqft
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,456
591 sqft
Luxurious community has rooftop sky lounges, pool, spa and package concierge. Apartments feature luxurious baths, full-sized washer and dryer, central A/C. Excellent location by the Grove, Sunset Plaza and Melrose Avenue.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,885
794 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
14 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Mid-City West
The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,500
353 sqft
Elevated LA Living.Located at the corner of Fairfax & First Street, The Fairfax combines high-end luxury with modern city living for the ultimate LA address.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills West
Vantage
1710 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,799
750 sqft
This Amazing Studio is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 620 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
455 N. Genesee Avenue 102
455 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Property Id: 263319 MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Unfurnished, Very cute Single Apartment, 1 Bath, 455 N. Genesee Ave.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,295
550 sqft
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills West
1853 Whitley Avenue
1853 Whitley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,675
Looking for the perfect modern apartment should be easy. We do our best to make it that way. Our remodeled residences are new throughout including new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, flooring and stainless steel appliances. Features you want.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Hollywood
1554 Cassil Pl
1554 Cassil Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
410 sqft
SECOND MONTH FREE ON APPROVED APPLICATIONS! About the unit: Carpeted Flooring Throughout Large Windows with lots of Natural Light Large Walk-In Closet! Stove & Fridge Included Laundry On Site Centrally Located in Hollywood! Street Parking 12 Month
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
1411 N Highland
1411 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,300
500 sqft
Very beautiful apartment loft in amazing building in Hollywood. Fantastic location very close to Sunset Blvd attractions. Easy transportation buses. Wifi and tv cable included. 1 parking in a closed garage. Washer and dryer inside the apartment.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
7921 ST CLINTON
7921 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,190
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7921 ST CLINTON in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
