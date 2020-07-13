247 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with pool

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
156 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,819
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,969
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Mid-City West
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,245
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1069 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! A UNIQUE TAKE ON LUXURY LIVING IN WEST HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE LIFE AT ANGELENE Sweeping views. Incredible amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,680
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,640
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1370 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
Contact for Availability
West Hollywood
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This elegant community is in a Monterey Revival style, historic building. On-site covered parking, laundry facilities and controlled access. Homes feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and updated appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8903 Harratt St 8911
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285483 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
950 N Kings Rd
950 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
955 sqft
Super secure. Top floor unit in the south east corner in the highly sought-after Courtyards complex.2 beds, 2 baths. Newly painted and carpeted. Bright, and quiet with cathedral ceilings.

Last updated July 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
884 PALM Avenue
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 2 bedroom plus Loft in a great location with a balcony , pool and ready for you ! This property is offered short term or long term, furnished or unfurnished. Price posted is 12 months unfurnished.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Last updated July 13 at 07:28am
8 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hollywood
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,605
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.

