apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
247 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
156 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,819
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,969
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Mid-City West
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,245
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1069 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! A UNIQUE TAKE ON LUXURY LIVING IN WEST HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE LIFE AT ANGELENE Sweeping views. Incredible amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,680
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,640
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1370 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
Contact for Availability
West Hollywood
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This elegant community is in a Monterey Revival style, historic building. On-site covered parking, laundry facilities and controlled access. Homes feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and updated appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8903 Harratt St 8911
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285483 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
950 N Kings Rd
950 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
955 sqft
Super secure. Top floor unit in the south east corner in the highly sought-after Courtyards complex.2 beds, 2 baths. Newly painted and carpeted. Bright, and quiet with cathedral ceilings.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
884 PALM Avenue
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 2 bedroom plus Loft in a great location with a balcony , pool and ready for you ! This property is offered short term or long term, furnished or unfurnished. Price posted is 12 months unfurnished.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.
1 of 31
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 07:28am
8 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hollywood
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,605
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
