Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Villa Sevilla

1342 North Harper Avenue · (256) 964-3921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1342 North Harper Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1352 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1346_B · Avail. Aug 16

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Sevilla.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Originally designed by Hearst Castle architect, Julia Morgan as Villa Sevilla, Harper is the picture perfect example of a classic 1930s Los Angeles courtyard building. From the arched gate to the Monterey Revival architectural style, Harper evokes a true sense of early Hollywood. The property is situated in one of the most desirable areas of Los Angeles in the thriving West Hollywood neighborhood and is walking distance to some of the areas best shopping, markets, restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: No weight limits. Certain breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking in the garage.
Storage Details: Storage spaces available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Sevilla have any available units?
Villa Sevilla has 2 units available starting at $2,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villa Sevilla have?
Some of Villa Sevilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Sevilla pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Sevilla is pet friendly.
Does Villa Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, Villa Sevilla offers parking.
Does Villa Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Sevilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, Villa Sevilla has a pool.
Does Villa Sevilla have accessible units?
No, Villa Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
Does Villa Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, Villa Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.
