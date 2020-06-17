Amenities
Originally designed by Hearst Castle architect, Julia Morgan as Villa Sevilla, Harper is the picture perfect example of a classic 1930s Los Angeles courtyard building. From the arched gate to the Monterey Revival architectural style, Harper evokes a true sense of early Hollywood. The property is situated in one of the most desirable areas of Los Angeles in the thriving West Hollywood neighborhood and is walking distance to some of the areas best shopping, markets, restaurants and nightlife.