Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Originally designed by Hearst Castle architect, Julia Morgan as Villa Sevilla, Harper is the picture perfect example of a classic 1930s Los Angeles courtyard building. From the arched gate to the Monterey Revival architectural style, Harper evokes a true sense of early Hollywood. The property is situated in one of the most desirable areas of Los Angeles in the thriving West Hollywood neighborhood and is walking distance to some of the areas best shopping, markets, restaurants and nightlife.