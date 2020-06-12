/
2 bedroom apartments
325 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
West Hollywood
20 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Hollywood
13 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Hollywood
42 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1149 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8490 Fountain Ave 104
8490 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1450 sqft
Unit 104 Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 2bdrm West Hollywood Condo 1400 sq ft - Property Id: 289335 Newly renovated large 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, central heating and a/c,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
7705 Norton Ave. Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on a quiet street in West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9000 Cynthia St #305
9000 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1546 sqft
Luxurious and Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit in the heart of Prime West Hollywood! - Located in the tasteful and secure 9000 Cynthia Condominiums, this 2 bed 2 bath unit is elegant, airy, and boasts loads of natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
1318 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
955 sqft
Recently renovated, rare 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom ground level unit with its own wood-decked outdoor patio. Feels like living in a single family house. Spacious and airy. Includes top-of-the-line appointments, including oversize, wall-mounted flat TV.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 209
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,064
408 sqft
The Crown is located right in the heart of West Hollywood! Get to know your neighbors as you walk your dog or brunch at one of the fabulous establishments right across the street.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1526 sqft
a secluded corner unit with a Panoramic view at the Doheny Plaza, one block to Beverly Hills, featuring luxurious amenities including stainless steel Viking appliances, custom cabinetry throughout, sleek and contemporary floors and counter-tops,
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1029 N LA JOLLA AVE
1029 North La Jolla Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1460 sqft
Gorgeous unit just a stone's throw away from prime West Hollywood's exquisite shopping and dining experiences. Stunning first-floor unit with expansive stone patio and backyard to enjoy the best of the California sunshine.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS
1285 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7511 Lexington Ave. 4
7511 Lexington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Location !!!! Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 233838 Renovated beutiful soaciuse 2 bedroom one bath available stainless steel appliances. Hurry won't last Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1416 Havenhurst Dr
1416 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,900
1760 sqft
Exclusive extended stay hotel suite alternative. The prestigious Colonial House is home to the Hollywood's elite. This stunning, fully furnished apartment feels like a great London Mews or a classic New York Brownstone.
1 of 31
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Mid-City West
23 Units Available
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Hollywood Hills West
19 Units Available
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Hollywood Hills West
4 Units Available
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,226
1162 sqft
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Hollywood
172 Units Available
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1263 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
