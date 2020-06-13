324 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)
With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.
Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Finding an apartment in West Hollywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.