Apartment List
/
CA
/
west hollywood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

324 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA

Finding an apartment in West Hollywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Hollywood
20 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,228
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Hollywood
12 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,630
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,775
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
Hollywood
39 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,169
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1149 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West Hollywood
8 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,602
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14
1435 North Fairfax Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
657 sqft
West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
7705 Norton Ave. Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8903 Harratt St A
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 209
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,064
408 sqft
The Crown is located right in the heart of West Hollywood! Get to know your neighbors as you walk your dog or brunch at one of the fabulous establishments right across the street.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7235 Hampton Ave
7235 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location A 1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location in West Hollywood, CA. Listing price ($1750). Unit features good amount of storage space, refrigerator, stove, hard wood floor, A/C unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7511 Lexington Ave. 4
7511 Lexington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Location !!!! Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 233838 Renovated beutiful soaciuse 2 bedroom one bath available stainless steel appliances. Hurry won't last Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 31

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Hollywood Hills West
21 Units Available
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,990
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for West Hollywood, CA

"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)

With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Hollywood, CA

Finding an apartment in West Hollywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Hollywood 3 BedroomsWest Hollywood Accessible ApartmentsWest Hollywood Apartments with Balcony
West Hollywood Apartments with GarageWest Hollywood Apartments with GymWest Hollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Hollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Apartments with Pool
West Hollywood Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Furnished ApartmentsWest Hollywood Luxury PlacesWest Hollywood Pet Friendly PlacesWest Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts