luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020
82 Luxury Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
Last updated July 10
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1128 N Ogden Dr
1128 North Ogden Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2054 sqft
Luxury West Hollywood townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an abundance of parking including private 2 car garage, 2 guest parking spots, and two street parking passes.
Last updated February 21
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8715 BONNER Drive
8715 Bonner Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1525 sqft
This stylish partially furnished country home is situated behind gates and tall hedges for ultimate privacy in one of the most desired areas of West Hollywood.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1491 Carla Ridge
1491 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA
8 Bedrooms
$29,990
8150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1491 Carla Ridge - Property Id: 102412 Beautiful stunning view of Los Angeles Contemporary Mediterranean estate in Trousdale with stunning views.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1427 Bluebird Avenue
1427 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
3342 sqft
Your Nest in the Bird Streets - Mediterranean luxury above Sunset Strip - Live in this romantic Euro-Italian hillside villa perched in the “Bird Streets” quarter above Sunset Strip.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
517 N Elm Drive
517 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
7 Bedrooms
$18,000
5158 sqft
For Showings, offers, questions- Contact property manager Milan 310.951.5478 txt before call Milan@charles-company.com
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
8500 Burton Way
8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1162 sqft
Situated at the intersection of La Cienega and Burton Way at the gateway to Beverly Hills., 8500 is Caruso Affiliated’s newest luxury apartment project.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
8380 HOLLYWOOD
8380 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Available for short & long term rentals! Perched on the Sunset Strip with panoramic views this architectural bachelor is perfect for R&R. The open floor plan allows for natural light and effortless indoor-outdoor living.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills West
1541 N Stanley Avenue
1541 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2594 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! MAKE AN OFFER! Gorgeous!! Fully remodeled 5 bed + 4 bath home and BONUS 1 bed + 1 bath Guest House located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Hollywood Hills West.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
630 N Martel Avenue
630 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4712 sqft
This breathtaking luxurious Modern home found in Beverly Grove has it all! This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom dream presents an inviting open floor-plan with porcelain flooring, high ceilings, LED lighting, elegant lighting fixtures, custom built-ins, a
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
454 S Holt Avenue
454 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
3750 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous modern home in one of the best locations LA has to offer, close to the Beverly Center, world famous shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
417 N Orlando Avenue
417 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
3800 sqft
Exceptional design!! Two story modern home. Great central location, close to many major attractions, such as the Grove, Beverly Center, Farmers Market and high end boutiques on Melrose. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9291 Burton Way
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$19,000
1200 sqft
Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Greater Wilshire
525 N Highland Ave
525 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
4037 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED (kosher) home in the very desirable & walkable Hancock Park. The home features over 4,037 square feet of space including a large outdoor deck and beautiful pool / poolside seating area.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1814 MARCHEETA PL
1814 Marcheeta Place, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
9800 sqft
The Architectural masterpiece which is one of the last great mansions allowed to be built in Doheny Estates.
Last updated July 10
$
20 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,086
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,843
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,127
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Last updated July 10
27 Units Available
Westside
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2731 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Last updated July 10
8 Units Available
Hollywood
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,832
1069 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,977
2105 sqft
Loft-style and two-bedroom homes with amazing views, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, garage parking. Shopping, dining, entertainment of W. Sunset Blvd. Access to Metro local line, Hollywood Freeway.
Last updated July 10
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,399
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
1912 Roxbury Drive
1912 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
Beverlywood / Los Angeles - 3-bedroom 2-bath single-family home located in the neighborhood of Beverlywood in the city of Los Angeles. Guest room in backyard.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Westwood
10800 WILSHIRE
10800 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
2640 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking unit in the full service Californian. Enter from your private elevator entrance through double doors to this sun-filled contemporary unit.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Greater Wilshire
659 . Highland Ave.
659 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
3872 sqft
Charming & Spacious 2 story house In the great location of Hancock Park! This is a gorgeous two story Tudor.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills West
6640 Whitley Terrace
6640 Whitley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$17,999
4350 sqft
Italian villa-style mansion, with amazing city views, saltwater pool, spa, pool house and wine cellar.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Sherman Oaks
13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2
13741 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,900
5000 sqft
CHECK OUT THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BLENd37oQL9&mls=1 Tucked away in a quiet and luscious area at the very top of Mulholland Dr. is a one-of-a-kind custom compound on a private road.
