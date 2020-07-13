/
apartments under 1800
104 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in West Hollywood, CA
5 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
631 sqft
Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California.
7 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poinsettia Club Apartments offer a variety of apartments for rent in the elegant, star-studded city of Hollywood, California.
5 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,645
764 sqft
This unique apartment must be seen to be appreciated. New stove and dishwasher, new wood floors. Granite counters, private balconies, and patios. Spacious closet. Cozy Gas Fireplace and Central Air/Heating. Ceiling Fan.
8 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
455 N. Genesee Avenue 102
455 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Property Id: 263319 MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Unfurnished, Very cute Single Apartment, 1 Bath, 455 N. Genesee Ave.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills West
1853 Whitley Avenue
1853 Whitley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,675
Looking for the perfect modern apartment should be easy. We do our best to make it that way. Our remodeled residences are new throughout including new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, flooring and stainless steel appliances. Features you want.
1 of 3
2 Units Available
Hollywood
1554 Cassil Pl
1554 Cassil Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
410 sqft
SECOND MONTH FREE ON APPROVED APPLICATIONS! About the unit: Carpeted Flooring Throughout Large Windows with lots of Natural Light Large Walk-In Closet! Stove & Fridge Included Laundry On Site Centrally Located in Hollywood! Street Parking 12 Month
13 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,587
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
6 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,762
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
111 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
45 Units Available
Studio City
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,590
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,248
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
985 sqft
Ideal location right off the 101 and close to Universal City. Recently renovated with modern comforts: air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, gym, and more.
9 Units Available
Rampart Village
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,754
590 sqft
Westlake Theatre and Chapman Plaza are both convenient to this property. The Koreatown community offers garage parking, a barbecue area and Wi-Fi at the pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
6 Units Available
Olympic Park
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,647
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,051
585 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
5 Units Available
Hollywood
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
66 Units Available
Rampart Village
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,415
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1030 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
55 Units Available
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,434
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
61 Units Available
Hollywood United
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1100 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available near Highway 101 and Hollywood/Vine Metro station. Fully furnished with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs welcome.
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,751
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live Local at 901 S Ardmore The apartments at 901 S Ardmore are conveniently located in Koreatown with close proximity to Downtown, West Hollywood and Silver Lake.
4 Units Available
East Hollywood
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 4348 Lockwood Ave are conveniently located in one of LA's hotttest neighborhoods, Silver Lake. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best bars and restaurants such as Cha Cha Lounge and Cliff's Edge.
2 Units Available
Silver Lake
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,650
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
741 sqft
Silver Lake Towers is situated in the eclectic neighborhood of Silver Lake, located just five miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles and just east of Griffith Park and Hollywood, in the heart of the Sunset Junction.
3 Units Available
Rampart Village
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
944 sqft
Recently renovated units in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire district. Air conditioning, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Community allows dogs and cats. Blocks away from the Lafayette Skate Plaza.
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live Local at 822 S Park View Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Los Angeles has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 80 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
2 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 DEPOSIT on approved credit The Kingsley Apartments are the perfect place to call home. Take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool and indulge in Southern California’s year-round sun.
