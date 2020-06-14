Apartment List
325 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Hollywood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Hollywood
14 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,630
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,828
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Hollywood
40 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,169
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1149 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,775
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Hollywood
10 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7916 Santa Monica Blvd. D
7916 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,095
Newly Remodeled Apartment - Heart of W.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8490 Fountain Ave 104
8490 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
Unit 104 Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 2bdrm West Hollywood Condo 1400 sq ft - Property Id: 289335 Newly renovated large 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, central heating and a/c,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8903 Harratt St A
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9000 Cynthia St #305
9000 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit in the heart of Prime West Hollywood! - Located in the tasteful and secure 9000 Cynthia Condominiums, this 2 bed 2 bath unit is elegant, airy, and boasts loads of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14
1435 North Fairfax Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
657 sqft
West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
927 North Kings Road - 213
927 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual walk through video: https://youtu.be/HlkvCyEeZnk Apply at jlspalms.com. This massive 1000 sq ft condominium is available in a quiet mostly owner-occupied building.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8530 Holloway Drive
8530 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
768 sqft
Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8493 Fountain Avenue
8493 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,100
1200 sqft
Welcome to one of the most iconic and historic buildings in West Hollywood. This famously built masterpiece was designed by none other than William R. Hauptman.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7235 Hampton Ave
7235 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location A 1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location in West Hollywood, CA. Listing price ($1750). Unit features good amount of storage space, refrigerator, stove, hard wood floor, A/C unit.

1 of 31

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Mid-City West
23 Units Available
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Hollywood Hills West
33 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Hollywood Hills West
4 Units Available
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,911
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,310
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Hollywood
170 Units Available
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,470
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1263 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
City Guide for West Hollywood, CA

"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)

With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Hollywood, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Hollywood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

