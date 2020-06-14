Apartment List
258 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14
$
West Hollywood
21 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,228
607 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
14 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,828
809 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14
Hollywood
40 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,429
688 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
$
West Hollywood
8 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,794
720 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
10 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2
8960 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
767 sqft
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful light-filled one bedroom Condo in West Hollywood - Beautiful light-filled one bedroom, one bath condo situated in an excellent Beverly Hills adjacent location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8903 Harratt St A
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14
1435 North Fairfax Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
657 sqft
West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1011 Palm Avenue
1011 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Palm Avenue in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
927 North Kings Road - 213
927 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
964 sqft
Virtual walk through video: https://youtu.be/HlkvCyEeZnk Apply at jlspalms.com. This massive 1000 sq ft condominium is available in a quiet mostly owner-occupied building.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8530 Holloway Drive
8530 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
768 sqft
Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8493 Fountain Avenue
8493 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,100
1200 sqft
Welcome to one of the most iconic and historic buildings in West Hollywood. This famously built masterpiece was designed by none other than William R. Hauptman.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
350 N San Vicente Boulevard
350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
750 sqft
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7235 Hampton Ave
7235 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location A 1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location in West Hollywood, CA. Listing price ($1750). Unit features good amount of storage space, refrigerator, stove, hard wood floor, A/C unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS
1287 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,350
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9018 KEITH AVE
9018 Keith Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
825 sqft
Lovely, newly updated one-bedroom in the much sought after area of the Norma Triangle. Unit has a small outdoor space where you can enjoy some fresh air and the beautiful landscaping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14
$
Mid-City West
23 Units Available
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
672 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.

