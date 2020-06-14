/
1 bedroom apartments
258 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood
21 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,228
607 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
West Hollywood
14 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,828
809 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Hollywood
40 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,429
688 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
West Hollywood
8 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,794
720 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
West Hollywood
10 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2
8960 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
767 sqft
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful light-filled one bedroom Condo in West Hollywood - Beautiful light-filled one bedroom, one bath condo situated in an excellent Beverly Hills adjacent location.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8903 Harratt St A
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14
1435 North Fairfax Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
657 sqft
West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1011 Palm Avenue
1011 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Palm Avenue in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
927 North Kings Road - 213
927 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
964 sqft
Virtual walk through video: https://youtu.be/HlkvCyEeZnk Apply at jlspalms.com. This massive 1000 sq ft condominium is available in a quiet mostly owner-occupied building.
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8530 Holloway Drive
8530 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
768 sqft
Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8493 Fountain Avenue
8493 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,100
1200 sqft
Welcome to one of the most iconic and historic buildings in West Hollywood. This famously built masterpiece was designed by none other than William R. Hauptman.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
350 N San Vicente Boulevard
350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
750 sqft
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7235 Hampton Ave
7235 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location A 1 BR/1 Bath apartment good location in West Hollywood, CA. Listing price ($1750). Unit features good amount of storage space, refrigerator, stove, hard wood floor, A/C unit.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS
1287 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,350
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9018 KEITH AVE
9018 Keith Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
825 sqft
Lovely, newly updated one-bedroom in the much sought after area of the Norma Triangle. Unit has a small outdoor space where you can enjoy some fresh air and the beautiful landscaping.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Mid-City West
23 Units Available
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
672 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
