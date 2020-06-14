Apartment List
/
CA
/
west hollywood
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

275 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with garage

West Hollywood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Hollywood
40 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,169
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1149 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,775
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Hollywood
20 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,228
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
7705 Norton Ave. Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
927 North Kings Road - 213
927 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual walk through video: https://youtu.be/HlkvCyEeZnk Apply at jlspalms.com. This massive 1000 sq ft condominium is available in a quiet mostly owner-occupied building.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
350 N San Vicente Boulevard
350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
750 sqft
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1029 N LA JOLLA AVE
1029 North La Jolla Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1460 sqft
Gorgeous unit just a stone's throw away from prime West Hollywood's exquisite shopping and dining experiences. Stunning first-floor unit with expansive stone patio and backyard to enjoy the best of the California sunshine.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1128 N Ogden Dr
1128 North Ogden Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2054 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1128 N Ogden Dr in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS
1285 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1285 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood Hills West
21 Units Available
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,990
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Hollywood Hills West
8 Units Available
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
614 sqft
Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Mid-City West
23 Units Available
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Hollywood Hills West
19 Units Available
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,714
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood
8 Units Available
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hollywood Hills West
24 Units Available
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,807
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Hollywood Hills West
7 Units Available
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Hollywood Hills West
4 Units Available
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,745
764 sqft
This unique apartment must be seen to be appreciated. New stove and dishwasher, new wood floors. Granite counters, private balconies, and patios. Spacious closet. Cozy Gas Fireplace and Central Air/Heating. Ceiling Fan.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Hollywood
11 Units Available
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1180 sqft
From its early days of gentle rolling foothills lined with fragrant orange groves to the world-renowned city it is today, the city of Hollywood is very much alive and growing.
City Guide for West Hollywood, CA

"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)

With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Hollywood 3 BedroomsWest Hollywood Accessible ApartmentsWest Hollywood Apartments with Balcony
West Hollywood Apartments with GarageWest Hollywood Apartments with GymWest Hollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Hollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Apartments with Pool
West Hollywood Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Furnished ApartmentsWest Hollywood Luxury PlacesWest Hollywood Pet Friendly PlacesWest Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts