pet friendly apartments
377 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
31 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,819
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,969
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Mid-City West
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,245
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1069 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! A UNIQUE TAKE ON LUXURY LIVING IN WEST HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE LIFE AT ANGELENE Sweeping views. Incredible amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
19 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,680
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,640
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
156 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1370 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
Contact for Availability
West Hollywood
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This elegant community is in a Monterey Revival style, historic building. On-site covered parking, laundry facilities and controlled access. Homes feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and updated appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd., this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom craftsman house has all the original character.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7518 Lexington Avenue
7518 Lexington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bath in West Hollywood. Wood Like Plank Floors Throughout the apartment, kitchen with plenty of countertop space, refrigerator, stove, microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8903 Harratt St 8911
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285483 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1465 sqft
Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 207
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! FIRST 4 WEEKS FREE WITH 1 YEAR SIGNED LEASE !!! Live in luxury at The Crown! Our one bedroom units feature modern high end fixtures and finishes, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and Caeserstone countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
537 N Flores St
537 North Flores Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Spacious 1BR 1BA West Hollywood - Property Id: 234131 Large, bright and airy, modern farmhouse style apartment in the best part of WEHO. Walk to Cedar's Sinai, Beverly Center, Urth Cafe, The Grove, The Improv, & more! High-end finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7511 Lexington Ave. 4
7511 Lexington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Location !!!! Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 233838 Renovated beutiful soaciuse 2 bedroom one bath available stainless steel appliances. Hurry won't last Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.
