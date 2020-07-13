102 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
31 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,819
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,969
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Mid-City West
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,245
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1069 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! A UNIQUE TAKE ON LUXURY LIVING IN WEST HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE LIFE AT ANGELENE Sweeping views. Incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,680
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,640
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
156 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1370 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
Contact for Availability
West Hollywood
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This elegant community is in a Monterey Revival style, historic building. On-site covered parking, laundry facilities and controlled access. Homes feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and updated appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd., this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom craftsman house has all the original character.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1607 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7518 Lexington Avenue
7518 Lexington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bath in West Hollywood. Wood Like Plank Floors Throughout the apartment, kitchen with plenty of countertop space, refrigerator, stove, microwave.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
909 Westbourne Drive
909 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath for rent in -West Hollywood - Property Id: 313197 Gorgeoues 2 bed- 2 bath for rent in West Hollywood.All remodeled.Large patio.Stunning view.Pet friendly.Laundry in the building.2 parking spaces in tbe garage.Laminate flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
950 N Kings Rd
950 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
955 sqft
Super secure. Top floor unit in the south east corner in the highly sought-after Courtyards complex.2 beds, 2 baths. Newly painted and carpeted. Bright, and quiet with cathedral ceilings.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1465 sqft
Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1400 N Hayworth
1400 North Hayworth Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
637 sqft
1400 N Hayworth - #29 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful one bedroom apartment in WEHO! - Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom in the heart of West Hollywood.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 207
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! FIRST 4 WEEKS FREE WITH 1 YEAR SIGNED LEASE !!! Live in luxury at The Crown! Our one bedroom units feature modern high end fixtures and finishes, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and Caeserstone countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
537 N Flores St
537 North Flores Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Spacious 1BR 1BA West Hollywood - Property Id: 234131 Large, bright and airy, modern farmhouse style apartment in the best part of WEHO. Walk to Cedar's Sinai, Beverly Center, Urth Cafe, The Grove, The Improv, & more! High-end finishes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
884 PALM Avenue
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 2 bedroom plus Loft in a great location with a balcony , pool and ready for you ! This property is offered short term or long term, furnished or unfurnished. Price posted is 12 months unfurnished.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
9018 KEITH AVE
9018 Keith Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
825 sqft
Lovely, one-bedroom with an office or cozy second bedroom in the much sought after area of the Norma Triangle. Unit has its very own enclosed private patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee and look out on the stunning landscaping.
City Guide for West Hollywood, CA

"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)

With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Hollywood, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Hollywood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

