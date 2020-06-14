181 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Hollywood
40 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,169
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1149 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,775
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Hollywood
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,777
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,492
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Hollywood
20 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,228
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Hollywood
12 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,630
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 209
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,064
408 sqft
The Crown is located right in the heart of West Hollywood! Get to know your neighbors as you walk your dog or brunch at one of the fabulous establishments right across the street.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8530 Holloway Drive
8530 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
768 sqft
Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.

1 of 31

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
17 Units Available
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,686
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,696
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1141 sqft
Luxurious community has rooftop sky lounges, pool, spa and package concierge. Apartments feature luxurious baths, full-sized washer and dryer, central A/C. Excellent location by the Grove, Sunset Plaza and Melrose Avenue.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood Hills West
21 Units Available
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,990
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Hollywood Hills West
8 Units Available
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
614 sqft
Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Mid-City West
23 Units Available
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Hollywood Hills West
19 Units Available
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,714
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Hollywood
173 Units Available
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,260
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1263 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood
8 Units Available
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hollywood Hills West
24 Units Available
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,807
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hollywood
7 Units Available
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,495
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Hollywood Hills West
4 Units Available
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,884
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,226
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
City Guide for West Hollywood, CA

"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)

With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Hollywood, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Hollywood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

