accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
103 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hollywood
8 Units Available
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Hollywood Hills West
4 Units Available
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,884
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,226
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Hollywood Hills West
7 Units Available
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hollywood Hills West
6 Units Available
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
997 sqft
The Pinnacle is centrally located to downtown, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Mid-Wilshire corridor as well as many major film, television, and recording studios.
Last updated May 1 at 03:19pm
Mid-City West
Contact for Availability
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,310
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,970
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1016 sqft
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hollywood
2 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
In the heart of LA's most historic and vibrant neighborhood, The Summit is moments away from Hollywood Boulevard, the Dolby Theater and some of the city's finest dining, nightclubs and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
8500 Burton Way
8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,250
1162 sqft
Situated at the intersection of La Cienega and Burton Way at the gateway to Beverly Hills., 8500 is Caruso Affiliated’s newest luxury apartment project.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
1940 N Highland Avenue
1940 Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1067 sqft
Gorgeous condo! Amazing Location! Beautiful unit located at the Terraces in the heart of Hollywood. Highly upgraded and newly remodeled from top to bottom. Two large bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and an amazing open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of West Hollywood
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Hollywood
6 Units Available
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1125 sqft
Central Park, The Grove and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery are easily accessed from this community. Property features include a lounge, theater, business center and rooftop deck. Apartments include alarm systems, satellite television and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Rampart Village
10 Units Available
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
590 sqft
Westlake Theatre and Chapman Plaza are both convenient to this property. The Koreatown community offers garage parking, a barbecue area and Wi-Fi at the pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hollywood
7 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Studio City
9 Units Available
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,132
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,477
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
1250 sqft
Mature landscaping and neuvo-classic European architecture near Highway 101. Community amenities include clubhouse, conference room, alarm system, swimming pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rampart Village
50 Units Available
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,378
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1005 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,804
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
22 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,829
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,039
1651 sqft
The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Mid-City West
15 Units Available
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,312
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
1196 sqft
A stunning community in the iconic Desmond's Department Store building. On-site amenities include yoga, a fire pit, gym, dog park and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-City West
13 Units Available
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,091
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,380
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1165 sqft
Close proximity to Rodeo Drive, the Beverly Center, The Grove, and shopping, dining, entertainment. Recently renovated units feature marble and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Pool, gym, hot tub, clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hollywood
4 Units Available
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1074 sqft
Brand New!Vues on Gordon, the most vibrant community in Hollywood, takes center stage between Sunset & Hollywood Blvd. Next door neighbors include the Palladium, Fonda Theatre, and Pantages Theatre, the most iconic of venues in the city.
