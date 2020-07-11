/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM
328 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
33 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,049
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,759
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
155 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
West Hollywood
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,670
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1370 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
Contact for Availability
West Hollywood
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5
7621 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
LIMITED OFFER ONLY! Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd., this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom craftsman house has all the original character.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 207
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! FIRST 4 WEEKS FREE WITH 1 YEAR SIGNED LEASE !!! Live in luxury at The Crown! Our one bedroom units feature modern high end fixtures and finishes, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and Caeserstone countertops.
1 of 16
Last updated February 21 at 04:02am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8715 BONNER Drive
8715 Bonner Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1525 sqft
This stylish partially furnished country home is situated behind gates and tall hedges for ultimate privacy in one of the most desired areas of West Hollywood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
350 N San Vicente Boulevard
350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
750 sqft
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Hollywood
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,610
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
35 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
17 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,816
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,584
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1141 sqft
Luxurious community has rooftop sky lounges, pool, spa and package concierge. Apartments feature luxurious baths, full-sized washer and dryer, central A/C. Excellent location by the Grove, Sunset Plaza and Melrose Avenue.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
285 Units Available
Hollywood
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,215
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1262 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Hollywood
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
999 sqft
JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 Deposit on approved credit. The Wilcox Townhomes recent remodel provides a luxurious lifestyle. Work up a sweat on our rooftop fitness center and take in the exceptional view of Hollywood.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Mid-City West
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1010 sqft
Welcome to nVe at Fairfax, an exclusive, stylish apartment community in Los Angeles, CA with only 63 coveted residences! Our West Hollywood apartments for rent are tailor-made for a distinctive luxury living experience while creating an authentic
Similar Pages
West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Hollywood 3 BedroomsWest Hollywood Accessible ApartmentsWest Hollywood Apartments with Balcony
West Hollywood Apartments with GarageWest Hollywood Apartments with GymWest Hollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Hollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA