Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

328 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
33 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,049
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,759
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
155 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
West Hollywood
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,670
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1370 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
Contact for Availability
West Hollywood
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5
7621 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
LIMITED OFFER ONLY! Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd., this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom craftsman house has all the original character.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 207
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! FIRST 4 WEEKS FREE WITH 1 YEAR SIGNED LEASE !!! Live in luxury at The Crown! Our one bedroom units feature modern high end fixtures and finishes, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and Caeserstone countertops.

Last updated February 21 at 04:02am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8715 BONNER Drive
8715 Bonner Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1525 sqft
This stylish partially furnished country home is situated behind gates and tall hedges for ultimate privacy in one of the most desired areas of West Hollywood.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
350 N San Vicente Boulevard
350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
750 sqft
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Hollywood
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,610
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
35 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
17 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,816
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,584
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1141 sqft
Luxurious community has rooftop sky lounges, pool, spa and package concierge. Apartments feature luxurious baths, full-sized washer and dryer, central A/C. Excellent location by the Grove, Sunset Plaza and Melrose Avenue.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
285 Units Available
Hollywood
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,215
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1262 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Hollywood
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
999 sqft
JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 Deposit on approved credit. The Wilcox Townhomes recent remodel provides a luxurious lifestyle. Work up a sweat on our rooftop fitness center and take in the exceptional view of Hollywood.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Mid-City West
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1010 sqft
Welcome to nVe at Fairfax, an exclusive, stylish apartment community in Los Angeles, CA with only 63 coveted residences! Our West Hollywood apartments for rent are tailor-made for a distinctive luxury living experience while creating an authentic

