furnished apartments
101 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
350 N San Vicente Boulevard
350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
750 sqft
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1416 Havenhurst Dr
1416 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,900
1760 sqft
Exclusive extended stay hotel suite alternative. The prestigious Colonial House is home to the Hollywood's elite. This stunning, fully furnished apartment feels like a great London Mews or a classic New York Brownstone.
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8715 BONNER Drive
8715 Bonner Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1525 sqft
This stylish partially furnished country home is situated behind gates and tall hedges for ultimate privacy in one of the most desired areas of West Hollywood.
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Mid-City West
Contact for Availability
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,310
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,970
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1016 sqft
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 Martel in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hollywood
3 Units Available
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
999 sqft
MAY MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 Deposit on approved credit. The Wilcox Townhomes recent remodel provides a luxurious lifestyle. Work up a sweat on our rooftop fitness center and take in the exceptional view of Hollywood.
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
1337 N Fuller Ave
1337 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,999
2794 sqft
Step inside this ultra-modern fully furnished 5 story house steps from Sunset Blvd with over 1,000 sqft of pro-grade turf outdoor living space just installed! No expense was spared in this boutique development with state of the art home automation.
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6
6665 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
6665 Franklin Ave - Unit 6 Unit 6 Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Hollywood! - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Hollywood! With all new appliances, ready to move in! Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
216 So Hamilton A
216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Charming private 1 bed BEVERLY HILLS cottage - Property Id: 81076 Located in prime Beverly Hills location. This one bedroom has it all. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer.
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
132 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
132 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1741 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in L.A.
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
1377 Schuyler Rd
1377 Schuyler Road, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,750
1200 sqft
Live-in Greenhouse in Beautiful garden in B.H. - Property Id: 288458 A charming and very unique 1926 English Tudor Cottage with stain glass windows and a live-in greenhouse that radiates from each side of the cottage.
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
321 S SAN VICENTE
321 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Panoramic view from DTLA to Century City. Nestled in a gated community on San Vicente and 3rd street, this 6th-floor, southwest-facing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium embraces natural light at its finest.
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
1724 N Highland Ave
1724 Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Price varies by duration of stay: 12+ month lease: $2,580* / mo 6 to 12 month lease: $2,630* / mo 2 to 6 month lease: $2,670* / mo 1 to 2 month lease: $2,730/ mo * Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
7950 Sunset Boulevard
7950 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,500
604 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ONLY! Long term or short term stays are OK. This space is right in the heart of everything! This building has it all, FULL gym, pool, jacuzzi, your own parking, and enough views to show off to everyone.
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
7309 FRANKLIN Avenue
7309 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
908 sqft
New price! Here is your chance to live near the entrance to Runyon Canyon in the heart of the Hollywood Hills! This stylish 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is fully furnished and waiting for you.
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
7403 HAWTHORN Avenue
7403 Hawthorn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1549 sqft
Brand new charming bungalow house ,2 bedrooms ,2.
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Westwood
20 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,029
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,039
1651 sqft
The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles.
Westwood
25 Units Available
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
267 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
