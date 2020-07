Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments key fob access lobby media room package receiving

NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices. Leave your worries at the door with smart light switches, outlets, Nest Thermostats and automatic roller shade windows (select homes); all controlled by your smart phone or with help from Alexa or Google Assistant. Thanks to innovative geo-fencing technology, youll never have to come home to a dark apartment again. Modera Hollywood includes an enviable amenity package. Including rooftop decks with secluded outdoor kitchens, TVs, surround sound speakers and a fire pit. State-of-the-art fitness center with double height ceiling, rooftop yoga with views of the hills. A jaw dropping karaoke and entertainment room that will leave you and your guests speechless. Plus, a professional grade recording and HD live streaming studio complete with cameras, microphones, mixers and speakers. Ready for your iconic lifestyle to begin? We invite you to live the dream with us.