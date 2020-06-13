Apartment List
347 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,775
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Hollywood
39 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,169
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1149 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Hollywood
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,602
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Hollywood
13 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,630
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1150 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
1318 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
955 sqft
Recently renovated, rare 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom ground level unit with its own wood-decked outdoor patio. Feels like living in a single family house. Spacious and airy. Includes top-of-the-line appointments, including oversize, wall-mounted flat TV.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
7705 Norton Ave. Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on a quiet street in West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8903 Harratt St A
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1607 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9000 Cynthia St #305
9000 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit in the heart of Prime West Hollywood! - Located in the tasteful and secure 9000 Cynthia Condominiums, this 2 bed 2 bath unit is elegant, airy, and boasts loads of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 209
8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,064
408 sqft
The Crown is located right in the heart of West Hollywood! Get to know your neighbors as you walk your dog or brunch at one of the fabulous establishments right across the street.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8530 Holloway Drive
8530 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
768 sqft
Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
503 NORWICH DR
503 Norwich Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
798 sqft
Cozy private oasis just a stone's throw away from some of West Hollywood's most popular and exquisite shopping, dining and nightlife experiences.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1029 N LA JOLLA AVE
1029 North La Jolla Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1460 sqft
Gorgeous unit just a stone's throw away from prime West Hollywood's exquisite shopping and dining experiences. Stunning first-floor unit with expansive stone patio and backyard to enjoy the best of the California sunshine.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1155 N LA CIENEGA
1155 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.
Results within 1 mile of West Hollywood
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hollywood Hills West
20 Units Available
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,990
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hollywood
8 Units Available
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hollywood Hills West
24 Units Available
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,807
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hollywood Hills West
33 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Hollywood, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Hollywood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

