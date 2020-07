Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool internet access garage parking bbq/grill dog grooming area fire pit game room hot tub internet cafe smoke-free community

Amazing South San Jose location - just off Hwy 85, next to the new Village Oaks Retail Center with neighborhood retail including Target, a major supermarket, restaurants and boutiques. It's across the street from the Cottle Light Rail Station and less than a mile to the Blossom Hill Caltrain Station and Kaiser Medical.Every imaginable amenity including a resident lounge, gaming, e-business centers, office pods, pet spa and fitness center with a spin room. Incredible outdoor entertainment areas with TV's and audio featuring a resort-style pool, half-acre park on the green, kitchen and bar with pizza oven, outdoor gaming areas and bark park.Three schemes of contemporary interior finishes including flat panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting and wood style vinyl plank flooring throughout. Ascent is Builditgreen Certified with eco-friendly features including smoke-free living, Energy-star appliances, quartz countertops, low VOC paints and carpet.