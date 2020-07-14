Marlboro Manor Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard. These economical 1 bedroom apartments have features such as renovated kitchens with gas stoves, custom-built kitchen cabinets, light-colored linoleum, gas heating, ceiling fan in the bedrooms, cozy living rooms, fresh paint, and picture windows. The community is walking distance from Sherman Oaks Elementary School and San Jose Medical Center, and close to The Pruneyard Shopping Center and San Jose City College. It provides commuters with easy access to the 280 and 880 freeways.