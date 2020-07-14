All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Marlboro Manor Apartments

2065 Marlboro Court, #8 · (408) 752-5729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2065 Marlboro Court, #8, San Jose, CA 95128
Del Mar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marlboro Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard. These economical 1 bedroom apartments have features such as renovated kitchens with gas stoves, custom-built kitchen cabinets, light-colored linoleum, gas heating, ceiling fan in the bedrooms, cozy living rooms, fresh paint, and picture windows. The community is walking distance from Sherman Oaks Elementary School and San Jose Medical Center, and close to The Pruneyard Shopping Center and San Jose City College. It provides commuters with easy access to the 280 and 880 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (1 bedroom/1 bath)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions, height, and weight apply. See property rules for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marlboro Manor Apartments have any available units?
Marlboro Manor Apartments has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Marlboro Manor Apartments have?
Some of Marlboro Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marlboro Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marlboro Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marlboro Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Marlboro Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Marlboro Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Marlboro Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Marlboro Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marlboro Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marlboro Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Marlboro Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Marlboro Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Marlboro Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Marlboro Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Marlboro Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
