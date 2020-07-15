All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Modera San Pedro Square

28 N Almaden Ave · (202) 600-9970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Reduced Rents + 2 Months Free! --- Tour on your own terms! Self-guided or virtual, our team is here for you. Enjoy 2 Months Rent Free!
Location

28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA 95110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

See 31+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 342 · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 877 sqft

See 34+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera San Pedro Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities. Artists will adore the makers room a private space to bring your artistic passions to life. Foodies will love being above a thriving retail scene, which will include everything from restaurants to wine and beer tastings. And who wouldnt love having a courtyard, club-style fitness studio, rooftop lounge and dog wash area at their doorstep? In addition to endless amenities, shopping, restaurants and nightlife choices, the community is also within walking distance to an abundance of transportation options, most notably the San Jose Light Rail. Youll also be moments from some of the nations most acclaimed businesses including Apple, Adobe, Amazon and Google, helping to make work and play one in the same. And once youre finally home, there will be nowhere else youd rather be. Modern and comfortable design touches include private balconies and patios, wood plank-style flooring, 9 ceilings, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, pass-through closets, in-home and stackable front-loading washers and dryers, and scenic city and mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 - 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $65 per pet.
restrictions: No weight limit.
Storage Details: Storage Unit Available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera San Pedro Square have any available units?
Modera San Pedro Square has 71 units available starting at $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera San Pedro Square have?
Some of Modera San Pedro Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera San Pedro Square currently offering any rent specials?
Modera San Pedro Square is offering the following rent specials: Reduced Rents + 2 Months Free! --- Tour on your own terms! Self-guided or virtual, our team is here for you. Enjoy 2 Months Rent Free!
Is Modera San Pedro Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera San Pedro Square is pet friendly.
Does Modera San Pedro Square offer parking?
No, Modera San Pedro Square does not offer parking.
Does Modera San Pedro Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera San Pedro Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera San Pedro Square have a pool?
No, Modera San Pedro Square does not have a pool.
Does Modera San Pedro Square have accessible units?
No, Modera San Pedro Square does not have accessible units.
Does Modera San Pedro Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera San Pedro Square does not have units with dishwashers.
