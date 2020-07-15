Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities. Artists will adore the makers room a private space to bring your artistic passions to life. Foodies will love being above a thriving retail scene, which will include everything from restaurants to wine and beer tastings. And who wouldnt love having a courtyard, club-style fitness studio, rooftop lounge and dog wash area at their doorstep? In addition to endless amenities, shopping, restaurants and nightlife choices, the community is also within walking distance to an abundance of transportation options, most notably the San Jose Light Rail. Youll also be moments from some of the nations most acclaimed businesses including Apple, Adobe, Amazon and Google, helping to make work and play one in the same. And once youre finally home, there will be nowhere else youd rather be. Modern and comfortable design touches include private balconies and patios, wood plank-style flooring, 9 ceilings, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, pass-through closets, in-home and stackable front-loading washers and dryers, and scenic city and mountain views.