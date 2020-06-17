All apartments in San Francisco
650 Guerrero St.

650 Guerrero Street · (415) 377-7571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 650 Guerrero St. - 650A · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Mission: Un-furnished One Bedroom Apt one block from Dolores Park & Valencia St - Un-furnished- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except internet service): This one bedroom, one bath apartment in a three unit building is centrally located and perfectly positioned for its residents to easily access all that the Mission has to offer, a block from Dolores park, a block from Valencia Street, a myriad of restaurants, shopping and nightlife entertainment including live music venues. Tartine Bakery a half block away as well as Bi Rite Market and Bi Rite Ice Cream just around the corner on 18th street. Easy public transportation as well as highway access.

The space is nicely renovated featuring bamboo floors throughout. Modern kitchen with gas range, microwave & dishwasher. Generous pantry with extra storage space. Washer & dryer in unit.The bathroom is nicely remodeled with a gorgeous shower enclosure (no tub), toilet with bidet.

A comfortable (exclusive use) covered outside patio area with sliding door off the rear of the unit to access. Also, available additional shared outdoor space.

Street parking or off site garage parking for additional fee from other providers.

Washer & Dryer in unit.

Pets are not permitted.

Water, garbage & PG&E are included.

Un-furnished.

12 month lease minimum.

Ready NOW to view and for move in. Non-smoking unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4698804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Guerrero St. have any available units?
650 Guerrero St. has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Guerrero St. have?
Some of 650 Guerrero St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Guerrero St. currently offering any rent specials?
650 Guerrero St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Guerrero St. pet-friendly?
No, 650 Guerrero St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 650 Guerrero St. offer parking?
Yes, 650 Guerrero St. does offer parking.
Does 650 Guerrero St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Guerrero St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Guerrero St. have a pool?
No, 650 Guerrero St. does not have a pool.
Does 650 Guerrero St. have accessible units?
No, 650 Guerrero St. does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Guerrero St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Guerrero St. has units with dishwashers.
