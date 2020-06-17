650 Guerrero St.

Amenities

Mission: Un-furnished One Bedroom Apt one block from Dolores Park & Valencia St - Un-furnished- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except internet service): This one bedroom, one bath apartment in a three unit building is centrally located and perfectly positioned for its residents to easily access all that the Mission has to offer, a block from Dolores park, a block from Valencia Street, a myriad of restaurants, shopping and nightlife entertainment including live music venues. Tartine Bakery a half block away as well as Bi Rite Market and Bi Rite Ice Cream just around the corner on 18th street. Easy public transportation as well as highway access.



The space is nicely renovated featuring bamboo floors throughout. Modern kitchen with gas range, microwave & dishwasher. Generous pantry with extra storage space. Washer & dryer in unit.The bathroom is nicely remodeled with a gorgeous shower enclosure (no tub), toilet with bidet.



A comfortable (exclusive use) covered outside patio area with sliding door off the rear of the unit to access. Also, available additional shared outdoor space.



Street parking or off site garage parking for additional fee from other providers.



Pets are not permitted.



Water, garbage & PG&E are included.



Un-furnished.



12 month lease minimum.



Ready NOW to view and for move in. Non-smoking unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4698804)