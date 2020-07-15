/
Diablo Valley
29 Apartments For Rent Near Diablo Valley
29 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,238
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
60 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.
7 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
5 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
7 Units Available
Ellis Lake
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
10 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
3 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
9 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Ellis Lake
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
1 Unit Available
20 Benthill Ct
20 Benthill Court, Reliez Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
1000 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 20 Benthill Ct in Lafayette! - This beautifully unique newly renovated one bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by a half-acre of privacy and a view that could kill.
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
100 Adela Ct
100 Adela Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,594
1943 sqft
*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres. *Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill. *Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4) *1943 square feet. *light-filled spacious dining room.
1 Unit Available
Camelback
22 Jib Ct
22 Jib Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1612 sqft
22 Jib Ct Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home available In August - This spacious one story home has vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining and family room. Laminate flooring all throughout the house is easy to maintain.
1 Unit Available
411 Saddlebrook Lane
411 Saddlebrook Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2273 sqft
BEAUTIFUL PLEASANT HILL HOME/ SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOOD/ GREAT COMMUTE - This beautiful two level home is located in a great Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Camelback
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1011 sqft
Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pleasant Hill
60 Mozden Ln
60 Mozden Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Amazing very large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Pleasant Hill downtown. Central heat/air-conditioning, 2 decks, dishwasher, pool & spa, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, enormous amount of storage, new windows, new hardwood floor.
1 Unit Available
Mount Diablo
2359 Bonifacio St
2359 Bonifacio Street, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1692 sqft
2359 Bonifacio St Available 08/01/20 Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 1692 sq ft. Craftsman home. Walk to Downtown! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman home conveniently located within walking distance to all Downtown Concord has to offer.
