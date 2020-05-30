Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court courtyard parking on-site laundry

Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, and of course, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood. There’s also plenty within stumbling distance of your doorstep. Take your bromance for happy hour beers at Bacchus, ditch your diet at Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers or ease into a mid-week decompression session at Resolute’s “winemaker Wednesdays.” Taking it easy in Lower Nob Hill is a no-brainer.



It’s a brick house! This brick façade and bay-window winner beckons downtown devotees and Bay Area explorers. Hardwood floors and high ceilings make this the quintessential San Francisco address.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictio