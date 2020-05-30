All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1240 BUSH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1240 BUSH
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

1240 BUSH

1240 Bush St · (415) 942-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1240 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1240 BUSH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
courtyard
parking
on-site laundry
Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, and of course, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood. There’s also plenty within stumbling distance of your doorstep. Take your bromance for happy hour beers at Bacchus, ditch your diet at Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers or ease into a mid-week decompression session at Resolute’s “winemaker Wednesdays.” Taking it easy in Lower Nob Hill is a no-brainer.

It’s a brick house! This brick façade and bay-window winner beckons downtown devotees and Bay Area explorers. Hardwood floors and high ceilings make this the quintessential San Francisco address.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 BUSH have any available units?
1240 BUSH has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 BUSH have?
Some of 1240 BUSH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 BUSH currently offering any rent specials?
1240 BUSH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 BUSH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 BUSH is pet friendly.
Does 1240 BUSH offer parking?
Yes, 1240 BUSH offers parking.
Does 1240 BUSH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 BUSH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 BUSH have a pool?
No, 1240 BUSH does not have a pool.
Does 1240 BUSH have accessible units?
No, 1240 BUSH does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 BUSH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 BUSH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1240 BUSH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
40 TIFFANY Apartments
40 Tiffany Ave
San Francisco, CA 94110
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity