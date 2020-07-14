All apartments in San Francisco
1190 Mission at Trinity Place

1190 Mission St · (628) 333-6507
Location

1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1017 · Avail. now

$2,219

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 487 sqft

Unit 0311 · Avail. now

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 0415 · Avail. now

$2,264

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0421 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 0524 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,624

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0201 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$3,187

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1190 Mission at Trinity Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
media room
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door. These luxury studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are located in the SOMA District of San Francisco, near the new Twitter Headquarters, the Orpheum Theater, the Moscone Center and AT&T Park home of the San Francisco Giants. The apartments are located in a central starting point for getting anywhere in San Francisco with ease and are near to Muni or BART, where you can head off to work, or a night on the town at one of San Francisco's hot spots.

At Trinity Place, you can rent or lease studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments which include spacious tall ceilings and large windows for spectacular views of San Francisco. You will enjoy preparing gourmet meals in your modern kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and black granite counters. Wood-style and ceramic tile flooring add to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Mission at Trinity Place have any available units?
1190 Mission at Trinity Place has 22 units available starting at $2,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Mission at Trinity Place have?
Some of 1190 Mission at Trinity Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Mission at Trinity Place currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Mission at Trinity Place is offering the following rent specials: 13th Month Free on 13 Month Leases
Is 1190 Mission at Trinity Place pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1190 Mission at Trinity Place offer parking?
No, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place does not offer parking.
Does 1190 Mission at Trinity Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Mission at Trinity Place have a pool?
No, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Mission at Trinity Place have accessible units?
No, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Mission at Trinity Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

