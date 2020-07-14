All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

16 LAGUNA

16 Laguna St · (415) 938-5671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Mint Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$4,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 16 LAGUNA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
garage
parking
Hayes Valley is prime window-shopping territory. Storefronts showcase local designers, homegrown artists and theres even a cat cafe. KitTea serves hot beverages and cuddles from kittens. Now that youre all warm and fuzzy, head out for a stroll along the tree-lined streets and give in to the charm of the Victorian houses. Thriving nightlife, incredible restaurants and top-notch public transportation make Hayes Valley the cats meow.

Embrace your inner commitment-phobe! Why settle for one neighborhood, when you can live within dabbling distance of several? With Market Street, Haight, Hayes, Castro, Mission and 101 just outside your door, the exploration opportunities are endless. Thanks to energy-saving appliances, youll have a fatter budget for citywide capers. Hardwood floors, bay windows and pet- friendly policy make th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 LAGUNA have any available units?
16 LAGUNA has 2 units available starting at $3,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 LAGUNA have?
Some of 16 LAGUNA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 LAGUNA currently offering any rent specials?
16 LAGUNA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 LAGUNA pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 LAGUNA is pet friendly.
Does 16 LAGUNA offer parking?
Yes, 16 LAGUNA offers parking.
Does 16 LAGUNA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 LAGUNA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 LAGUNA have a pool?
No, 16 LAGUNA does not have a pool.
Does 16 LAGUNA have accessible units?
No, 16 LAGUNA does not have accessible units.
Does 16 LAGUNA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 LAGUNA has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

