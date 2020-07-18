All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 473 Tehama St. Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
473 Tehama St. Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

473 Tehama St. Unit B

473 Tehama Street · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South of Market
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

473 Tehama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 473 Tehama St. Unit B · Avail. now

$4,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
SoMa: Stylishly Remodeled 2 or 3 Bedroom Flat w/ Sunny Shared Yard - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough here, or call, email or text us for the link, and to schedule an in-person showing.**

This Edwardian flat is the perfect blend of classic architecture and modern convenience. Features include:
- two well separated bedrooms (ideal for roommates)
- a large living room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom
- formal dining room with gas fireplace adjacent kitchen (or you can use this as the living room)
- beautifully remodeled kitchen with gas range and dishwasher
- a recently remodeled bathroom with clawfoot tub
- hardwood floors throughout
- designer lighting and paint throughout
- full 2nd floor of a 3 floor walk-up building
- shared laundry in building
- a sunny shared back yard (dogs are not allowed here, sorry)
- located in the very center of San Francisco`s vibrant South of Market District
- just a few blocks away from major highways (280, 80, 101)
- no onsite parking, but street parking is easy

Within a few blocks:
- Union Square
- Westfield Center
- Metreon
- Target
- Moscone Center
- Yerba Buena area museums and performance spaces
- Mint Plaza
- Blue Bottle
- Whole Foods
- Harvest Urban Market
- Sightglass Coffee
- Warfield Theater
- BART
- CalTrain

12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We look forward to hearing from you!

SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 473 Tehama)

(RLNE5895280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Tehama St. Unit B have any available units?
473 Tehama St. Unit B has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 473 Tehama St. Unit B have?
Some of 473 Tehama St. Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 Tehama St. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
473 Tehama St. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Tehama St. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 Tehama St. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 473 Tehama St. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 473 Tehama St. Unit B offers parking.
Does 473 Tehama St. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Tehama St. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Tehama St. Unit B have a pool?
No, 473 Tehama St. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 473 Tehama St. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 473 Tehama St. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Tehama St. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 473 Tehama St. Unit B has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 473 Tehama St. Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
455 Hyde
455 Hyde St
San Francisco, CA 94109
O&M
680 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity