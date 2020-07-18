473 Tehama St. Unit B

Amenities
This Edwardian flat is the perfect blend of classic architecture and modern convenience. Features include:
- two well separated bedrooms (ideal for roommates)
- a large living room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom
- formal dining room with gas fireplace adjacent kitchen (or you can use this as the living room)
- beautifully remodeled kitchen with gas range and dishwasher
- a recently remodeled bathroom with clawfoot tub
- hardwood floors throughout
- designer lighting and paint throughout
- full 2nd floor of a 3 floor walk-up building
- shared laundry in building
- a sunny shared back yard (dogs are not allowed here, sorry)
- located in the very center of San Francisco`s vibrant South of Market District
- just a few blocks away from major highways (280, 80, 101)
- no onsite parking, but street parking is easy
Within a few blocks:
- Union Square
- Westfield Center
- Metreon
- Target
- Moscone Center
- Yerba Buena area museums and performance spaces
- Mint Plaza
- Blue Bottle
- Whole Foods
- Harvest Urban Market
- Sightglass Coffee
- Warfield Theater
- BART
- CalTrain
12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.
