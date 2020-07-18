473 Tehama St. Unit B

Amenities

SoMa: Stylishly Remodeled 2 or 3 Bedroom Flat w/ Sunny Shared Yard - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough here, or call, email or text us for the link, and to schedule an in-person showing.**



This Edwardian flat is the perfect blend of classic architecture and modern convenience. Features include:

- two well separated bedrooms (ideal for roommates)

- a large living room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom

- formal dining room with gas fireplace adjacent kitchen (or you can use this as the living room)

- beautifully remodeled kitchen with gas range and dishwasher

- a recently remodeled bathroom with clawfoot tub

- hardwood floors throughout

- designer lighting and paint throughout

- full 2nd floor of a 3 floor walk-up building

- shared laundry in building

- a sunny shared back yard (dogs are not allowed here, sorry)

- located in the very center of San Francisco`s vibrant South of Market District

- just a few blocks away from major highways (280, 80, 101)

- no onsite parking, but street parking is easy



Within a few blocks:

- Union Square

- Westfield Center

- Metreon

- Target

- Moscone Center

- Yerba Buena area museums and performance spaces

- Mint Plaza

- Blue Bottle

- Whole Foods

- Harvest Urban Market

- Sightglass Coffee

- Warfield Theater

- BART

- CalTrain



12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



We look forward to hearing from you!



