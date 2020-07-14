1690 NORTH POINT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Hip, loud, young and hot: This is either the casting-call note for "Gossip Girl" or the description of the Marina. Either way, this is one of San Francisco's most desirable places to live, work and visit. Thriving nightlife, sweeping views and chic fashions keep the locals loyal.



1937 was a very good year for San Francisco. The Golden Gate Bridge was completed, and so was this stunning building. This apartment boasts beautiful details throughout, and not a cookie cutter in sight. Eye-catching (faux) fireplace, arched doorways, and bay windows are some of the domestic design perks.



