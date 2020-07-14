All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1690 NORTH POINT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1690 NORTH POINT
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:51 PM

1690 NORTH POINT

1690 N Point St · (415) 917-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Marina District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1690 N Point St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1690 NORTH POINT.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Hip, loud, young and hot: This is either the casting-call note for "Gossip Girl" or the description of the Marina. Either way, this is one of San Francisco's most desirable places to live, work and visit. Thriving nightlife, sweeping views and chic fashions keep the locals loyal.

1937 was a very good year for San Francisco. The Golden Gate Bridge was completed, and so was this stunning building. This apartment boasts beautiful details throughout, and not a cookie cutter in sight. Eye-catching (faux) fireplace, arched doorways, and bay windows are some of the domestic design perks.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow’s premium portfolio of over 150 dis

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 NORTH POINT have any available units?
1690 NORTH POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 NORTH POINT have?
Some of 1690 NORTH POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 NORTH POINT currently offering any rent specials?
1690 NORTH POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 NORTH POINT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 NORTH POINT is pet friendly.
Does 1690 NORTH POINT offer parking?
Yes, 1690 NORTH POINT offers parking.
Does 1690 NORTH POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1690 NORTH POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 NORTH POINT have a pool?
No, 1690 NORTH POINT does not have a pool.
Does 1690 NORTH POINT have accessible units?
No, 1690 NORTH POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 NORTH POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 NORTH POINT has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1690 NORTH POINT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
1424 Polk
1424 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94114
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St
San Francisco, CA 94107
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity