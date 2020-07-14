All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

635 ELLIS Apartments

635 Ellis Street · (415) 234-5529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,845

Studio · 1 Bath · 266 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 635 ELLIS Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar, or late night Thai at Osha. You’ll never go hungry in the “Loin.” Order a handcrafted nightcap at Rx, Tradition, or Whitechapel or cheer on the keyboard jockeys at PianoFight. Craving a little brain food? Indie theaters and galleries add a dash of culture to the menu.

Just around the corner from Saigon Sandwich, Brenda’s French Soul Food, and Whitechapel, this centrally located Tenderloin classic features bay windows, high ceilings, and modern conveniences. It’s pet friendly, and you’re not far from SoMa, the Financial District, and the Fillmore.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice location

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: 1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 ELLIS Apartments have any available units?
635 ELLIS Apartments has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 ELLIS Apartments have?
Some of 635 ELLIS Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 ELLIS Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
635 ELLIS Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 ELLIS Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 635 ELLIS Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 635 ELLIS Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 635 ELLIS Apartments offers parking.
Does 635 ELLIS Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 ELLIS Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 ELLIS Apartments have a pool?
No, 635 ELLIS Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 635 ELLIS Apartments have accessible units?
No, 635 ELLIS Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 635 ELLIS Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 ELLIS Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

