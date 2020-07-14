635 ELLIS Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking elevator media room internet access

The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar, or late night Thai at Osha. You’ll never go hungry in the “Loin.” Order a handcrafted nightcap at Rx, Tradition, or Whitechapel or cheer on the keyboard jockeys at PianoFight. Craving a little brain food? Indie theaters and galleries add a dash of culture to the menu.



Just around the corner from Saigon Sandwich, Brenda’s French Soul Food, and Whitechapel, this centrally located Tenderloin classic features bay windows, high ceilings, and modern conveniences. It’s pet friendly, and you’re not far from SoMa, the Financial District, and the Fillmore.



