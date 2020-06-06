All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

825 Pine Street

825 Pine Street · (415) 993-3766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 825-11 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 334 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 835-04 · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 835-02 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 825-08 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 825 Pine Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.

All the comforts of the ‘burbs, right in the heart of Nob Hill; these well-equipped apartments offer the best of both worlds. Show off your grill-master skills in the BBQ and picnic area – there’s no need to leave city limits for a little fresh air. Dishwasher and other smart kitchen appliances make it easy to entertain. Central location keeps you within walking distance of the FiDi and commuter trains, so you can skip the drudgery of driving.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Pine Street have any available units?
825 Pine Street has 4 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Pine Street have?
Some of 825 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 825 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 825 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 825 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

