All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 455 Hyde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
455 Hyde
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

455 Hyde

455 Hyde St · (415) 214-8187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

455 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0064 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0034 · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0093 · Avail. now

$3,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 455 Hyde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
455 Hyde is a towering presence in the heart of San Francisco’s historic Tenderloin. Balancing a historic past and vibrant present, the 11-story building is full of contemporary amenities and home to a beautiful, monumental public art project unlike anything else in the city.

While it is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Uptown Tenderloin Historic District, this circa-1920’s high-rise exists fully in the present, with residents enjoying modern amenities like on-site laundry, an elevator, and more. Its exterior walls are the canvas for an iconic series of murals from local art studio Ink Dwell. One Monarch and Five Families are part of the studio’s Migrating Mural series, raising awareness for declining butterfly populations on a grand scale (and in dazzling color).

Centrally located 455 Hyde offers easy access to the rest of San Francisco and beyond, with a 98 Walk Score, 100 Transit Score, and 93 Bike Score. Numerous BART and Muni stops are easily acc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Hyde have any available units?
455 Hyde has 3 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Hyde have?
Some of 455 Hyde's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Hyde currently offering any rent specials?
455 Hyde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Hyde pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Hyde is pet friendly.
Does 455 Hyde offer parking?
Yes, 455 Hyde offers parking.
Does 455 Hyde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Hyde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Hyde have a pool?
No, 455 Hyde does not have a pool.
Does 455 Hyde have accessible units?
No, 455 Hyde does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Hyde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Hyde has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 455 Hyde?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

747 ELLIS Apartments
747 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1720 Leavenworth Street
1720 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
40 TIFFANY Apartments
40 Tiffany Ave
San Francisco, CA 94110
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity