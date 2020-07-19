All apartments in San Francisco
445 Webster Street #5

445 Webster St · (415) 530-0126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 Webster St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
walk in closets
** Move-In Special: Get $750 off one month's rent, to be applied on second month.** 556 sqft/updated 2 room studio -Lower floor in 15 unit building -Eat in kitchen -Good closet space including walk in closet -Double pane windows -Laundry in building -Garage parking available- Additional $200 a month NEIGHBORHOOD -Centrally located close to iconic Painted Ladies and newly redone, Alamo Square Park -short walk to Hayes Valley, NOPA and Lower Haight commercial district -nearby bus lines 21 Hayes and 22 Fillmore 1 block away -nearby rail lines N and J less than a 10 min walk LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease, security deposit $2,600 -Water and garbage paid by owner -No smoking, no pets, not sublets or short term rentals of any kind -This is a rent stabilized building Qualified applicants must make gross income 3x the rental price and have minimum credit score 660, good rental history. To schedule an appointment contact leasing specialist, Zulleyma Franco 415-530-0126 (Call or Text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Webster Street #5 have any available units?
445 Webster Street #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Webster Street #5 have?
Some of 445 Webster Street #5's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Webster Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
445 Webster Street #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Webster Street #5 pet-friendly?
No, 445 Webster Street #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 445 Webster Street #5 offer parking?
Yes, 445 Webster Street #5 offers parking.
Does 445 Webster Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Webster Street #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Webster Street #5 have a pool?
No, 445 Webster Street #5 does not have a pool.
Does 445 Webster Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 445 Webster Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Webster Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Webster Street #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

