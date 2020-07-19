445 Webster Street #5

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated rent controlled walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage rent controlled

** Move-In Special: Get $750 off one month's rent, to be applied on second month.** 556 sqft/updated 2 room studio -Lower floor in 15 unit building -Eat in kitchen -Good closet space including walk in closet -Double pane windows -Laundry in building -Garage parking available- Additional $200 a month NEIGHBORHOOD -Centrally located close to iconic Painted Ladies and newly redone, Alamo Square Park -short walk to Hayes Valley, NOPA and Lower Haight commercial district -nearby bus lines 21 Hayes and 22 Fillmore 1 block away -nearby rail lines N and J less than a 10 min walk LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease, security deposit $2,600 -Water and garbage paid by owner -No smoking, no pets, not sublets or short term rentals of any kind -This is a rent stabilized building Qualified applicants must make gross income 3x the rental price and have minimum credit score 660, good rental history. To schedule an appointment contact leasing specialist, Zulleyma Franco 415-530-0126 (Call or Text)