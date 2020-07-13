All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
AVA 55 Ninth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
AVA 55 Ninth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

AVA 55 Ninth

55 9th St · (424) 347-1588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South of Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

55 9th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 001-316 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,910

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 001-414 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,935

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 001-514 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,085

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-815 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 001-305 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 001-704 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-415 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 001-409 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 001-608 · Avail. Jul 26

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVA 55 Ninth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
AVA 55 Ninth, convenient to downtown San Francisco, features studio, 1, and 2 bedroom SoMa apartments. These urban-inspired design, pet friendly apartment homes come equipped with washer/dryer, full kitchens, and customizable walk-in closets. AVA 55 Ninth also offers chill spaces inside and out that include a fitness center, outdoor movie screen, barbecue and outdoor dining area, bike storage, common area WiFi, a dog walk and wash station, underground parking, and a DIY work space. Close to the BART and Twitter headquarters, AVA 55 Ninth is a short distance from the Civic Center, Hayes Valley, the Mission, SOMA, and The Castro.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Trash: $11/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking: included in the lease Assigned parking: $425/month Guest/ overnight parking: $30/ day.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AVA 55 Ninth have any available units?
AVA 55 Ninth has 42 units available starting at $2,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does AVA 55 Ninth have?
Some of AVA 55 Ninth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVA 55 Ninth currently offering any rent specials?
AVA 55 Ninth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVA 55 Ninth pet-friendly?
Yes, AVA 55 Ninth is pet friendly.
Does AVA 55 Ninth offer parking?
Yes, AVA 55 Ninth offers parking.
Does AVA 55 Ninth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVA 55 Ninth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVA 55 Ninth have a pool?
No, AVA 55 Ninth does not have a pool.
Does AVA 55 Ninth have accessible units?
No, AVA 55 Ninth does not have accessible units.
Does AVA 55 Ninth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVA 55 Ninth has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Wilson Building
973 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St
San Francisco, CA 94114
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco