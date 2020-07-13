Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access elevator garage 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard internet cafe media room new construction online portal package receiving

AVA 55 Ninth, convenient to downtown San Francisco, features studio, 1, and 2 bedroom SoMa apartments. These urban-inspired design, pet friendly apartment homes come equipped with washer/dryer, full kitchens, and customizable walk-in closets. AVA 55 Ninth also offers chill spaces inside and out that include a fitness center, outdoor movie screen, barbecue and outdoor dining area, bike storage, common area WiFi, a dog walk and wash station, underground parking, and a DIY work space. Close to the BART and Twitter headquarters, AVA 55 Ninth is a short distance from the Civic Center, Hayes Valley, the Mission, SOMA, and The Castro.