Bayside Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Bayside Village

Open Now until 6pm
3 Bayside Village Pl · (650) 229-6065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Two months free rent, when you move-in by 7/3120. Terms and conditions apply. Schedule your personalized tour today!
Location

3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,315

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,330

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,330

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

See 90+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 67+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,515

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

See 61+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayside Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
courtyard
hot tub
package receiving
smoke-free community
WE OFFER IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED, AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS, BY APPOINTMENT. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Live in the midst of city energy and waterfront escape at Bayside Village. Everything you could want is within walking distance, such as shops, cafes, and under the radar restaurants you'll want to keep a secret. Stroll along the Embarcadero and explore popular SoMa destinations from your South Beach address. An authentic San Francisco lifestyle has never been so convenient and accessible. Our apartments have been fully reimagined. These studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes have been visually and functionally transformed, now offering two new finish styles to choose from with optional premium upgrades available for both. Our well-appointed classic finish is still available, too, offering a fantastic value while they last. Situated on the Embarcadero, many apartments in all finishes boast water and Bay Bridge views. And most homes feature a generous outdoor patio where ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (studio), $800 (1 bedroom), $1000 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Canine breed and other restrictions apply. Please speak with your leasing agent for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $200/month. We offer access-controlled garage parking. Reserved, single parking spaces are available for $200/month. Please speak with your leasing agent for complete parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bayside Village have any available units?
Bayside Village has 227 units available starting at $2,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Bayside Village have?
Some of Bayside Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayside Village currently offering any rent specials?
Bayside Village is offering the following rent specials: Two months free rent, when you move-in by 7/3120. Terms and conditions apply. Schedule your personalized tour today!
Is Bayside Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayside Village is pet friendly.
Does Bayside Village offer parking?
Yes, Bayside Village offers parking.
Does Bayside Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayside Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayside Village have a pool?
Yes, Bayside Village has a pool.
Does Bayside Village have accessible units?
Yes, Bayside Village has accessible units.
Does Bayside Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayside Village has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

