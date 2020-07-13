All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Potrero Launch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Potrero Launch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

Potrero Launch

Open Now until 6pm
2235 3rd St · (415) 319-9766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease now and receive 4 weeks free!* Ask about our satisfaction guaranteed offer. *Restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for more information.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dogpatch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit W510 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,393

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Unit W416 · Avail. now

$2,458

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

Unit W410 · Avail. now

$2,468

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit E211 · Avail. now

$2,853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Unit E613 · Avail. now

$2,853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit E507 · Avail. now

$2,978

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W617 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit E319 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,971

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit W310 · Avail. now

$3,996

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Potrero Launch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
trash valet
valet service
alarm system
business center
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
game room
green community
playground
yoga
Contact us today to schedule an in-person for virtual tour of the community.

Introducing Potrero Launch – the quintessential urban living community in San Francisco, CA. With exquisite views of the waterfront, our Dogpatch apartments offer you everything you need for a modern, and comfortable lifestyle with an industrial twist.

Pet-friendly with alluring amenities and exquisite views, Potrero Launch apartments is the go-to place for anyone searching to live the good life. At Potrero Launch we leave no room for compromise, our oversized studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments come in a variety of bright and contemporary floor plans, ready to cater to a full range of needs and tastes. From the stained and polished high-gloss, color-dyed concrete floors, to the expansive windows framing the stunning bay and city views, at Potrero Launch you get to enjoy the best of city living with all the comforts of a loft-style home. Take a stroll to our rooftop Sky Lounge where stainless steel gas

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.60 per applicant
Deposit: $800 (Studio), $900 (1 bedroom), $1000 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $125-$150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Potrero Launch have any available units?
Potrero Launch has 26 units available starting at $2,393 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Potrero Launch have?
Some of Potrero Launch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Potrero Launch currently offering any rent specials?
Potrero Launch is offering the following rent specials: Lease now and receive 4 weeks free!* Ask about our satisfaction guaranteed offer. *Restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for more information.
Is Potrero Launch pet-friendly?
Yes, Potrero Launch is pet friendly.
Does Potrero Launch offer parking?
Yes, Potrero Launch offers parking.
Does Potrero Launch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Potrero Launch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Potrero Launch have a pool?
No, Potrero Launch does not have a pool.
Does Potrero Launch have accessible units?
No, Potrero Launch does not have accessible units.
Does Potrero Launch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Potrero Launch has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Potrero Launch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street
San Francisco, CA 94118
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity