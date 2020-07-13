Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage furnished in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking bike storage garage trash valet valet service alarm system business center 24hr concierge courtyard elevator game room green community playground yoga

Contact us today to schedule an in-person for virtual tour of the community.



Introducing Potrero Launch – the quintessential urban living community in San Francisco, CA. With exquisite views of the waterfront, our Dogpatch apartments offer you everything you need for a modern, and comfortable lifestyle with an industrial twist.



Pet-friendly with alluring amenities and exquisite views, Potrero Launch apartments is the go-to place for anyone searching to live the good life. At Potrero Launch we leave no room for compromise, our oversized studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments come in a variety of bright and contemporary floor plans, ready to cater to a full range of needs and tastes. From the stained and polished high-gloss, color-dyed concrete floors, to the expansive windows framing the stunning bay and city views, at Potrero Launch you get to enjoy the best of city living with all the comforts of a loft-style home. Take a stroll to our rooftop Sky Lounge where stainless steel gas