540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning cable included oven stainless steel Property Amenities elevator green community google fiber media room dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage internet access pet friendly

Right at home in Downtown’s lively cultural cocktail, the Element Apartments at 540 Leavenworth is a commuter’s dream. Built in 1914, this five-story Edwardian has been fully and thoughtfully remodeled to include modern and industrial design elements. Within the 100-year-old historic building these details include a minimally playful exterior paint scheme, a tech-focused entry system that enables residents to talk with and see their guests on their smartphones, and a periodic table-inspired design of the foyer.



Sleeping in just became a possibility in this central location- just a short walk to Union Square, the FiDi District and Powell Street BART. This downtown location puts you in the epicenter of cultural cuisine with Sculley Cafe, Mensho Toyko Ramen, Osha Thai and Shalimar within a block on your front door. Night life too, has never been so easy with notable cocktail bars such as Burbon and Branch, Resolute Wine Bar and Zombie Village Tiki Bar surrounding the area. These are jus