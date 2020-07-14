All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments

540 Leavenworth St · (415) 236-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 313 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 352 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 354 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
cable included
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
green community
google fiber
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
pet friendly
Right at home in Downtown’s lively cultural cocktail, the Element Apartments at 540 Leavenworth is a commuter’s dream. Built in 1914, this five-story Edwardian has been fully and thoughtfully remodeled to include modern and industrial design elements. Within the 100-year-old historic building these details include a minimally playful exterior paint scheme, a tech-focused entry system that enables residents to talk with and see their guests on their smartphones, and a periodic table-inspired design of the foyer.

Sleeping in just became a possibility in this central location- just a short walk to Union Square, the FiDi District and Powell Street BART. This downtown location puts you in the epicenter of cultural cuisine with Sculley Cafe, Mensho Toyko Ramen, Osha Thai and Shalimar within a block on your front door. Night life too, has never been so easy with notable cocktail bars such as Burbon and Branch, Resolute Wine Bar and Zombie Village Tiki Bar surrounding the area. These are jus

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have any available units?
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments has 6 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have?
Some of 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments offer parking?
No, 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have a pool?
No, 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have accessible units?
No, 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

