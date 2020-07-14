All apartments in San Francisco
430 Baker

430 Baker Street · (415) 855-2854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 430 Baker.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Get fit, eat out, drink up, and rock out – in NOPA, the options are endless. For fitness buffs, it’s all about that park life: the Panhandle and Golden Gate Park make it easy to ditch the gym in favor of the great outdoors. Quaint Victorians on tree-lined streets make this area a photo-op location, and NOPA nightlife lives up to the hype. Legendary concert venues, artsy dive bars, destination dining; there’s plenty to sip, savor and see in this diverse neighborhood. Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow’s premium portfolio of over 150 distinctive buildings. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Baker have any available units?
430 Baker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Baker have?
Some of 430 Baker's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Baker currently offering any rent specials?
430 Baker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Baker pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Baker is pet friendly.
Does 430 Baker offer parking?
Yes, 430 Baker offers parking.
Does 430 Baker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Baker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Baker have a pool?
No, 430 Baker does not have a pool.
Does 430 Baker have accessible units?
No, 430 Baker does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Baker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Baker has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

