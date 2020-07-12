/
bernal heights
104 Apartments for rent in Bernal Heights, San Francisco, CA
40 TIFFANY Apartments
40 Tiffany Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
530 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, hardwood floors and more luxurious touches. Located in the heart of the city, close to Central Pacific Medical Center. Community offers carport parking and is pet-friendly.
3264 Mission
3264 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
615 sqft
Move-in-ready homes in San Francisco's Mission District, close to the world-famous Roxy Theater. Rooms come with faux fireplaces, dishwashers, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartment building with lobby and parking.
199 Tiffany Avenue
199 Tiffany Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 199 Tiffany Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Montezuma Street
16 Montezuma Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2251 sqft
Designer Home In Bernal - Views, Pkg, Yard| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough In-person showings are welcome using COVID precautions of course! PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $9750/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
519 Prentiss St, San Francisco, CA 94110
519 Prentiss Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef251e2f4b37c7afd164bba Utilities included with a cap amount (RLNE5885640)
159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110
159 Wool Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1008 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5bcc1fa18777447fe78c Spacious 3 bedroom flat just steps away from the many colorful shops of the Bernal Heights Business District.
340 Bradford St
340 Bradford Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1350 sqft
Bernal Heights: 3 Bed 2.5 Ba Single Family Home w/ Views, 2-Car Garage, Deck & Garden - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
81 Bradford St.
81 Bradford Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
650 sqft
Bernal Heights: Cottage with Expansive Views, Huge Yard & Parking near Bernal Hill Avail for 6 Months - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
3222 Mission Street
3222 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3222 Mission Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1529 Treat Street
1529 Treat Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1529 Treat Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bernal Heights
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
713 sqft
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic.
3440 20th St
3440 20th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, green community in famed Mission District. Recently renovated, with hardwood floors, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, bbq-ready balcony. On Bart, MUNI, and tech shuttle routes. Easy access to shopping, entertainment, James Lick Fwy.
1064 DOLORES
1064 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
720 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a playground, carport, internet access and a garage. Located in family-friendly Noe Valley.
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
274 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of the Mission District. Homes feature custom finishes and window coverings. Community amenities include high-speed internet. Near the 24th Street Mission BART station.
2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic.
390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,795
813 sqft
The Mission Dolores is centered on its namesake park.
3809 20th
3809 20th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,895
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dolores Park and Mission Playground. Modern apartment living with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community. The building features a marble entryway and fantastic views.
500 BARTLETT Street
500 Bartlett Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,000
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s (almost) always sunny in the Mission – the fog burns off early, making this vibrant neighborhood a few degrees warmer than the rest of the city.
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
363 sqft
Nestled in the Liberty Street Historic District within walking distance to Thomas Edison Charter Academy. Community features include a basketball court, coffee bar, business center, and clubhouse.
4171 24th Street
4171 24th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4171 24th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
3333 24th Street
3333 24th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3333 24th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1030 Carolina Street
1030 Carolina Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1030 Carolina Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
