Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

441 Douglass St

441 Douglass Street · (858) 771-6911
Location

441 Douglass Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $9000 · Avail. Sep 8

$9,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 09/08/20 SF Best Views Great For Corporate & Family Stays - Property Id: 290849

Furnished. Available starting after Labor Day through June of 2021. Included weekly housekeeping and all utilities. Pets not allowed. Newly renovated private home with beautiful views of downtown and the Bay. Lovely garden and decks. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Have the quintessential City by the Bay experience in this spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath 1908 Edwardian. You will be well positioned in the historic Castro neighborhood. MUNI, the above ground F-line, BART and several bus lines are steps away. There is no garage. Parking for 1 small/mid size car in driveway (very steep driveway) and some free street parking. Rentals only permitted to those 30+yrs of age and above. Children traveling with parents are permitted. This is a family friendly home and community. Corporate, business travelers are very welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290849
Property Id 290849

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Douglass St have any available units?
441 Douglass St has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Douglass St have?
Some of 441 Douglass St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Douglass St currently offering any rent specials?
441 Douglass St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Douglass St pet-friendly?
No, 441 Douglass St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 441 Douglass St offer parking?
Yes, 441 Douglass St does offer parking.
Does 441 Douglass St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Douglass St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Douglass St have a pool?
No, 441 Douglass St does not have a pool.
Does 441 Douglass St have accessible units?
No, 441 Douglass St does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Douglass St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Douglass St has units with dishwashers.
