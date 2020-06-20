441 Douglass St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 09/08/20 SF Best Views Great For Corporate & Family Stays



Furnished. Available starting after Labor Day through June of 2021. Included weekly housekeeping and all utilities. Pets not allowed. Newly renovated private home with beautiful views of downtown and the Bay. Lovely garden and decks. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Have the quintessential City by the Bay experience in this spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath 1908 Edwardian. You will be well positioned in the historic Castro neighborhood. MUNI, the above ground F-line, BART and several bus lines are steps away. There is no garage. Parking for 1 small/mid size car in driveway (very steep driveway) and some free street parking. Rentals only permitted to those 30+yrs of age and above. Children traveling with parents are permitted. This is a family friendly home and community. Corporate, business travelers are very welcome.

No Pets Allowed



