in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator media room on-site laundry alarm system

Mixing business with pleasure is what Downtown does best. Bustling with FiDi professionals and Union Square fashionistas by day, this energetic area lights up the San Francisco nights with bar-hoppers, theater crowds and dinner dates. Toast your productivity during happy hour at Hawthorn, munch on a Maverick burger at Bartlett Hall, or trek up to the Tunnel Top for a nightcap. This hive of activity is where the city comes to work and play.



A little gold leaf goes a long way on this beautifully blinged-out red brick building. With hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and sleek appliances, the interiors keep up appearances too. Every night is movie night when AMC is just across the way. Polk St shopping, dining and drinking options are all within a few paces.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.