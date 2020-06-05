All apartments in San Francisco
925 Geary
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:11 AM

925 Geary

925 Geary St · (415) 360-0216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 925 Geary.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
on-site laundry
alarm system
Mixing business with pleasure is what Downtown does best. Bustling with FiDi professionals and Union Square fashionistas by day, this energetic area lights up the San Francisco nights with bar-hoppers, theater crowds and dinner dates. Toast your productivity during happy hour at Hawthorn, munch on a Maverick burger at Bartlett Hall, or trek up to the Tunnel Top for a nightcap. This hive of activity is where the city comes to work and play.

A little gold leaf goes a long way on this beautifully blinged-out red brick building. With hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and sleek appliances, the interiors keep up appearances too. Every night is movie night when AMC is just across the way. Polk St shopping, dining and drinking options are all within a few paces.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Geary have any available units?
925 Geary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Geary have?
Some of 925 Geary's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Geary currently offering any rent specials?
925 Geary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Geary pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Geary is pet friendly.
Does 925 Geary offer parking?
No, 925 Geary does not offer parking.
Does 925 Geary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Geary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Geary have a pool?
No, 925 Geary does not have a pool.
Does 925 Geary have accessible units?
No, 925 Geary does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Geary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Geary has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

