500 STANYAN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities elevator gym dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system on-site laundry parking bike storage garage pet friendly

Get fit, eat out, drink up, and rock out – in NOPA, the options are endless. For fitness buffs, it’s all about that park life: the Panhandle and Golden Gate Park make it easy to ditch the gym in favor of the great outdoors. Quaint Victorians on tree-lined streets make this a photo-op location, but NOPA nightlife lives up to the hype. Legendary concert venues, artsy dive bars, destination dining; there’s plenty to sip, savor and see in this diverse neighborhood.



Gone in 60 seconds! Well, maybe 60 minutes…Weekend escapes from NOPA to Napa are standard when you snag this sweet pad. Zipcar is right onsite. Then again, this apartment’s classic good looks and design savvy enhancements will inspire you to keep it local. Beautiful original details like ceramic tiles and hardwood floors complement the brand spanking new appliances and other updates.



