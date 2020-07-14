All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
500 STANYAN
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

500 STANYAN

500 Stanyan St · (415) 234-4887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Golden Gate Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 500 STANYAN.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
pet friendly
Get fit, eat out, drink up, and rock out – in NOPA, the options are endless. For fitness buffs, it’s all about that park life: the Panhandle and Golden Gate Park make it easy to ditch the gym in favor of the great outdoors. Quaint Victorians on tree-lined streets make this a photo-op location, but NOPA nightlife lives up to the hype. Legendary concert venues, artsy dive bars, destination dining; there’s plenty to sip, savor and see in this diverse neighborhood.

Gone in 60 seconds! Well, maybe 60 minutes…Weekend escapes from NOPA to Napa are standard when you snag this sweet pad. Zipcar is right onsite. Then again, this apartment’s classic good looks and design savvy enhancements will inspire you to keep it local. Beautiful original details like ceramic tiles and hardwood floors complement the brand spanking new appliances and other updates.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 STANYAN have any available units?
500 STANYAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 STANYAN have?
Some of 500 STANYAN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 STANYAN currently offering any rent specials?
500 STANYAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 STANYAN pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 STANYAN is pet friendly.
Does 500 STANYAN offer parking?
Yes, 500 STANYAN offers parking.
Does 500 STANYAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 STANYAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 STANYAN have a pool?
No, 500 STANYAN does not have a pool.
Does 500 STANYAN have accessible units?
No, 500 STANYAN does not have accessible units.
Does 500 STANYAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 STANYAN has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

