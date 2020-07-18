3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets playground clubhouse

Fully furnished and remodeled upper level flat in a single family home.



High-speed fiber internet is included in rent. Spacious and well lit open floor plan boasts new kitchen with waterfall countertop, high-end appliances and ample storage, dining space and living room. New hardwood flooring throughout. Huge master bedroom with enormous walk-in closets and separate lounge area, master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Two smaller bedrooms and a bathroom are in the hallway. 3rd bedroom can be used an an office. Both bathrooms have skylights, new vanities and bidets. Garage, ample parking in the driveway and on the street. Block away to L-Taraval and 29 muni lines, Taraval street cafes, shops and restaurants, SF Zoo, Ocean Beach, Lake Merced, Stern Grove, Golden Gate Park and multiple playgrounds for kids.



Owner pays for trash and high-speed internet. Tenant is responsible for utilities(water, sewer, gas, electricity).



