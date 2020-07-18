All apartments in San Francisco
3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116

3734 Ulloa Street · (650) 463-9203
Location

3734 Ulloa Street, San Francisco, CA 94116
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef7831d4299601193fe5e14 Fully furnished and remodeled upper level flat in a single family home.

High-speed fiber internet is included in rent. Spacious and well lit open floor plan boasts new kitchen with waterfall countertop, high-end appliances and ample storage, dining space and living room. New hardwood flooring throughout. Huge master bedroom with enormous walk-in closets and separate lounge area, master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Two smaller bedrooms and a bathroom are in the hallway. 3rd bedroom can be used an an office. Both bathrooms have skylights, new vanities and bidets. Garage, ample parking in the driveway and on the street. Block away to L-Taraval and 29 muni lines, Taraval street cafes, shops and restaurants, SF Zoo, Ocean Beach, Lake Merced, Stern Grove, Golden Gate Park and multiple playgrounds for kids.

Owner pays for trash and high-speed internet. Tenant is responsible for utilities(water, sewer, gas, electricity).

(RLNE5894473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 have any available units?
3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 have?
Some of 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 offers parking.
Does 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 have a pool?
No, 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 have accessible units?
No, 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

