Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated cable included carpet furnished microwave oven Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby dogs allowed cats allowed internet access pet friendly

795 Pine is a Gothic Revival-style beauty in a prime Nob Hill location. Its castle-like façade and tree-adorned rooftop stand out in one of San Francisco’s premier neighborhoods, full of top-notch bars, restaurants, and postcard-worthy views.



Built in 1913, 795 Pine maintains an air of elegance. Its lobby is wrapped in rich mahogany wood, capped off with an imported crystal chandelier from France. There are unique details everywhere, including signs of its past as a retirement home in the 1920s – the lobby still has dumbwaiters that brought food up to the residents from the downstairs kitchen. They have even found evidence of a secret speakeasy past, as Prohibition-era bottles of liquor were uncovered in a hidden, previously unknown section of the building during expansion renovations by a former liquor store owner.



With modern touches like on-site laundry, an elevator, and other amenities, excellent public transportation for commuters (BART, Muni, and even cable car are easily acces