795 PINE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

795 PINE

795 Pine St · (415) 234-1425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

795 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 318 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$2,445

Studio · 1 Bath · 343 sqft

Unit 66 · Avail. now

$2,545

Studio · 1 Bath · 308 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 795 PINE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cable included
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
795 Pine is a Gothic Revival-style beauty in a prime Nob Hill location. Its castle-like façade and tree-adorned rooftop stand out in one of San Francisco’s premier neighborhoods, full of top-notch bars, restaurants, and postcard-worthy views.

Built in 1913, 795 Pine maintains an air of elegance. Its lobby is wrapped in rich mahogany wood, capped off with an imported crystal chandelier from France. There are unique details everywhere, including signs of its past as a retirement home in the 1920s – the lobby still has dumbwaiters that brought food up to the residents from the downstairs kitchen. They have even found evidence of a secret speakeasy past, as Prohibition-era bottles of liquor were uncovered in a hidden, previously unknown section of the building during expansion renovations by a former liquor store owner.

With modern touches like on-site laundry, an elevator, and other amenities, excellent public transportation for commuters (BART, Muni, and even cable car are easily acces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 PINE have any available units?
795 PINE has 3 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 PINE have?
Some of 795 PINE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 PINE currently offering any rent specials?
795 PINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 PINE pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 PINE is pet friendly.
Does 795 PINE offer parking?
No, 795 PINE does not offer parking.
Does 795 PINE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 PINE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 PINE have a pool?
No, 795 PINE does not have a pool.
Does 795 PINE have accessible units?
No, 795 PINE does not have accessible units.
Does 795 PINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 PINE has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

