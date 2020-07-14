All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
655 POWELL Apartments
655 POWELL Apartments

655 Powell Street · (415) 881-8694
Location

655 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,895

Studio · 1 Bath · 374 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 374 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$3,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$4,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 794 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 655 POWELL Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
655 Powell #307 ***ONE MONTH FREE*** Applied at 2nd month Must occupy before 4/30 Jr.1 Bedroom! *MOVE IN SPECIAL* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS* Now offering 7-12 month leases and extended move-in dates! Rent will fluctuate based on lease term and move-in date. *Cancellation fee applies if move-in is cancelled 2 weeks prior to lease start date* Within walking distance to: Sons &amp;;amp; Daughters BeanStalk Cafe Sushi Toni Roxanne Cafe Union Square Scalas Bistro Golden Gate Tap Room Unit Features: Hardwood floors Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Stainless steel appliances Natural light Dishwasher Washer and dryer Pets Ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit $40 pet rent per pet per month Must be approved by manager Laundry in unit Street parking only Renters insurance required Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 POWELL Apartments have any available units?
655 POWELL Apartments has 10 units available starting at $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 POWELL Apartments have?
Some of 655 POWELL Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 POWELL Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
655 POWELL Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 POWELL Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 POWELL Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 655 POWELL Apartments offer parking?
No, 655 POWELL Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 655 POWELL Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 POWELL Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 POWELL Apartments have a pool?
No, 655 POWELL Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 655 POWELL Apartments have accessible units?
No, 655 POWELL Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 655 POWELL Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 POWELL Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

