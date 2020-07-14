655 POWELL Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

655 Powell #307 ***ONE MONTH FREE*** Applied at 2nd month Must occupy before 4/30 Jr.1 Bedroom! *MOVE IN SPECIAL* Pay $0 Deposit with approved credit. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS* Now offering 7-12 month leases and extended move-in dates! Rent will fluctuate based on lease term and move-in date. *Cancellation fee applies if move-in is cancelled 2 weeks prior to lease start date* Within walking distance to: Sons &;amp; Daughters BeanStalk Cafe Sushi Toni Roxanne Cafe Union Square Scalas Bistro Golden Gate Tap Room Unit Features: Hardwood floors Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Stainless steel appliances Natural light Dishwasher Washer and dryer Pets Ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit $40 pet rent per pet per month Must be approved by manager Laundry in unit Street parking only Renters insurance required Utilities not included.