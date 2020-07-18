Amenities

3669 23rd St. between Dolores and Fair Oaks Email Liz for showing information! Modern, beautiful kitchen that opens into the living area. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops, beautiful backsplash, white designer cabinets and stainless steel appliances (Frigidaire refrigerator and dishwasher, Whirlpool Stove, and microwave). Kitchen opens up to the spacious living room. I large bedroom and one smaller bedroom, perfect for a guest room or office. One full bath. Easy freeway access to Silicon Valley via Highway 280 and 101 or to downtown San Francisco. Convenient to public transportation. Five minute walk to charming 24th Street in Noe Valley, which offers shops, restaurants, Whole Foods and many other conveniences. Five minute walk in the other direction takes you to the Valencia corridor which offers many dining, shopping and night life options, plus just a few blocks from Dolores Park. UNIT - Remodeled kitchen with gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator - Private laundry - 1 full bath - Laminate wood floors - Bonus shelves in garage - Bike storage under back stairs TERMS - Security is 1.5x rent - Pet negotiable, some restrictions and additional deposit is required - Security deposit 1.5 x rent - Owner pays garbage - Tenant pays water and PG&E (water to be billed to tenant by owner and is divided by #of tenants in the building) - No parking - One year lease turns month to month at end of term - Available now! LOCATION Noe Valley is a picturesque neighborhood that is located almost directly in the center of San Francisco. Thanks to adjacent Twin Peaks, it is sheltered from the coastal fog and winds that tend to blanket the rest of the city, giving it a unique microclimate that is warmer and sunnier than many other districts. Noe Valley is also home to the highest concentration of row houses in San Francisco, lending it an overall striking appearance. The neighborhood is lined with classic Victorian and Edwardian residential architecture, along with friendly, high-end retail and hospitality businesses, making the district feel like a small town. The shape of the neighborhood is also a result of the few major thoroughfares that come into the area, keeping the streets free from the usual heavy city traffic. Unlike most residential neighborhoods, Noe Valley has an exhilarating rhythmic energy. While it has a small-town feel, the neighborhood itself is quite expansive. There are two main commercial strips lined with upscale restaurants and d cor boutiques with dozens of kid- and pet-friendly storefronts and cafes. The area is known to have more stroller traffic than automobiles, making it a popular place for young families; but it has an equally large population of young professionals that fill up the neighborhood bars and restaurants late into the night. Noe Valley locks in a truly traditional residential San Francisco haven. Its thriving pulse, convenient location, and distinctive charm keep longtime inhabitants happy while attracting new residents.



