Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Towers at Rincon

88 Howard St · (415) 214-9859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease now and receive up to 8 weeks free on select unit!* *Certain restrictions apply, contact the leasing office for more information, pricing and specials are subject to change.
Location

88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Unit 2102 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1116 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 1616 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0918 · Avail. now

$3,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 1518 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$3,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 799 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Towers at Rincon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
garage
key fob access
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Rincon Luxury Apartments

Luxury apartments for rent in downtown San Francisco designed for the ultimate in excellence and comfort in the Bay area. Each apartment has a unique layout and a view unlike any other, including vistas of the North Bay, Financial District, Bay Bridge, Ferry Tower and The Embarcadero.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $40 per married couple
Deposit: $500 (studio-1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $350/month, Tandem parking: $550/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Towers at Rincon have any available units?
The Towers at Rincon has 41 units available starting at $2,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Towers at Rincon have?
Some of The Towers at Rincon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Towers at Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
The Towers at Rincon is offering the following rent specials: Lease now and receive up to 8 weeks free on select unit!* *Certain restrictions apply, contact the leasing office for more information, pricing and specials are subject to change.
Is The Towers at Rincon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Towers at Rincon is pet friendly.
Does The Towers at Rincon offer parking?
Yes, The Towers at Rincon offers parking.
Does The Towers at Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Towers at Rincon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Towers at Rincon have a pool?
No, The Towers at Rincon does not have a pool.
Does The Towers at Rincon have accessible units?
No, The Towers at Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does The Towers at Rincon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Towers at Rincon has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

