potrero hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:47 AM
155 Apartments for rent in Potrero Hill, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
$
27 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,601
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,708
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
140 Units Available
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,645
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1045 sqft
Ready to make the move to Potrero Hill? Please submit your information to schedule your tour or to learn more about living at Alta Potrero.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
49 Units Available
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,895
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
897 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107
897 Carolina Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1150 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef1ccaef4b37c7afd164acc This 2 bedroom top-floor flat (2-unit house) is located at the top of Potrero Hill The house has beautiful oak hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
875 Vermont St APT 201, San Francisco, CA 94107
875 Vermont Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
575 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb61ced1661316542b6d21 Beautiful mid-century modern condo located on top of Potrero Hill in front of Mc Kinley Square.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107
731 Carolina Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
1750 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
429 Arkansas Street
429 Arkansas Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
1807 sqft
429 Arkansas Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious, Charming 3 BR/2 BA Potrero Hill Condo.
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Carolina Street
1030 Carolina Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1030 Carolina Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Missouri Street
1250 Missouri Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1250 Missouri Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
740 Rhode Island Street
740 Rhode Island Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 740 Rhode Island Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Pennsylvania Ave 103
701 Pennsylvania Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Pennsylvania Ave loft - Property Id: 249143 • Newly renovated 3-story loft (1,100+ sq.ft.) with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths located few steps from 22nd street Caltrain station, café & walking distance to the vibrant Dogpatch scene.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2334 19th St Unit 3
2334 19th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 17th Street #301
1001 17th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
639 sqft
Sleek & Modern 1 Bedroom Condo in Mission Bay/ Potrero Hill - For Showings Call: REALTOR Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807 AMSI DRE#01486971 This fresh and pristine luxury 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is sleek and offers striking modern design elements.
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Rhode Island
1231 Rhode Island Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1231 Rhode Island in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
216 Connecticut Street
216 Connecticut Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 216 Connecticut Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
500 Pennsylvania Avenue
500 Pennsylvania Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Pennsylvania Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1300 22nd Street
1300 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,650
778 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2017 this beautiful & bright unit just 1 block from CalTrain has an open floor plan with hardwood floors & natural light. The chef's kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances has ample counter space for entertaining & everyday living.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
939 Vermont St
939 Vermont Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,695
1750 sqft
Potrero: Top Floor Bi-Level Condo w/ Private Deck, Outdoor Fireplace & Parking - Tucked up against a verdant landscaped hill at the bottom of the real crookedest street in the City, this house-like, unfurnished top floor condo is hidden away yet
Last updated April 14 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2103 18th Street
2103 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2103 18th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
426 Arkansas Street
426 Arkansas Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 426 Arkansas Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
2201 24th Street
2201 24th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2201 24th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated February 7 at 02:05pm
1 Unit Available
25 Sierra Street
25 Sierra Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25 Sierra Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
2245 18th Street
2245 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2245 18th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
797 Carolina Street
797 Carolina Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
797 Carolina Street Available 08/10/20 Rare opportunity to live in this Urban Oasis in the sunny Potrero Hill! - This bright and spacious single-family house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
